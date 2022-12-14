ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Here's when to expect the start of crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Dec. 15-18

Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Dec. 15-18. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Choral Society is putting on a 2022 holiday concert called "Rejoice in Song: a Holiday Celebration." The concert will include holiday tunes and an opportunity for attendees to participate in a carol singalong. 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W. Davis St., Conroe. https://mcchoral.org.
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Sixty Vines is Bringing Wine Country to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Sixty Vines is reimagining wine culture in their second location in the Houston area at Market Street, the popular mixed-use development in The Woodlands. The sustainable wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 9595 Six Pines Drive #900 and will occupy 12,442 square feet of space.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

This place makes the best cupcakes in Texas: report claims

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is heavily active as December rolls closer to the Christmas holiday and baked goods are all the rave for those participating or not, as we all know calories aren’t counted compared to other months of the year. Cupcakes are one of the...
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston sees cooler weather appropriate for December at last

HOUSTON - Finally, December is starting to feel like December in Houston. A cold front finally reached the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning bringing a big change to the warm and humid pattern that has loitered around Houston for most of December. SUGGESTED: Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
HOUSTON, TX
Klein ISD

Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses

When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
KLEIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX

