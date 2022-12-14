ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth does not lead to increased primary care spending, study finds

Telehealth reduces primary care spending, as telehealth utilization has been associated with lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations, according to a Dec. 13 study published in Nature. The study from Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed 4,114,651 primary care visits from 939,134 unique patients across three healthcare systems between...
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know

Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
MedicalXpress

Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City

The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
HackerNoon

Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records

Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments

Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
beckershospitalreview.com

Tampa General to launch concierge medicine center, hires physician

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the U.S. with 1,040 licensed beds, is launching a concierge practice based in Jupiter, Fla., and has hired its first physician for the facility. For a flat fee, some of the features of the new service include same-day or next-day...
TAMPA, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes

A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
beckershospitalreview.com

Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company

The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
beckershospitalreview.com

Pharmacy technician certification board scoops education council

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board acquired the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council Dec. 15 with the hopes of helping pharmacists build their careers and ensure patient safety. "Technicians constantly require new and enhanced training to keep pace with their expanding role and increased responsibility," the PTCB said in a Dec. 15...
AMA

Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports

These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
beckershospitalreview.com

Tech hiring continues to grow: Where healthcare ranks

Despite layoffs in Big Tech, the number of tech workers hired across American industries continues to grow. Here is where healthcare lines up compared to other sectors. These 10 industries had the most tech job postings in November, according to an analysis by CompTIA:. 1. Professional, scientific and technical services:...
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts

HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
beckershospitalreview.com

Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

2 defibrillation methods increase survivability

A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy