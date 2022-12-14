Read full article on original website
Related
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth does not lead to increased primary care spending, study finds
Telehealth reduces primary care spending, as telehealth utilization has been associated with lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations, according to a Dec. 13 study published in Nature. The study from Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed 4,114,651 primary care visits from 939,134 unique patients across three healthcare systems between...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know
Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
MedicalXpress
Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City
The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
A four-point strategy to disrupt and reinvent primary care
To improve outcomes for patients and control costs, we must reposition the patient at the center of the decision-making process.
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments
Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
beckershospitalreview.com
How an integrated, automated revenue cycle improves the patient experience and boosts efficiency
The revenue cycle is ripe for digitalization and alignment with other core health system functions — and making the right changes can have a positive impact on the patient experience. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by RCM, Will Reilly, senior vice president...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General to launch concierge medicine center, hires physician
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the U.S. with 1,040 licensed beds, is launching a concierge practice based in Jupiter, Fla., and has hired its first physician for the facility. For a flat fee, some of the features of the new service include same-day or next-day...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company
The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
Physician Reimbursement Amid Quality-Driven Medical Service
How International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) Negatively Affects Physicians' Administrative Workload. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy technician certification board scoops education council
The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board acquired the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council Dec. 15 with the hopes of helping pharmacists build their careers and ensure patient safety. "Technicians constantly require new and enhanced training to keep pace with their expanding role and increased responsibility," the PTCB said in a Dec. 15...
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tech hiring continues to grow: Where healthcare ranks
Despite layoffs in Big Tech, the number of tech workers hired across American industries continues to grow. Here is where healthcare lines up compared to other sectors. These 10 industries had the most tech job postings in November, according to an analysis by CompTIA:. 1. Professional, scientific and technical services:...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado hospital to raise both wages and patient bills 6%, add 25 full-time jobs
Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital is instituting an across-the-board 6 percent wage hike along with an equivalent increase in patient bills and fees, The Aspen Times reported Dec. 15. The changes will take effect Jan. 1, the report said. The 25-bed public hospital is also adding nearly 25 full-time jobs to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
Comments / 0