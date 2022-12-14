Rep. Robin Kelly honors the memory of Sandy Hook victims ten years after 26 lives were lost to gun violence in Newtown, CT

Read full article on original website
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised and criticized on editorial...
Indiana military program offers assistance to veterans and families
The MFRF Operation Holiday Program is designed to assist veterans and their families who are experiencing financial hardship. This special program can assist with essential holiday expenses for dependent children that reside in the veteran’s home and a holiday meal for qualified veterans. The assistance amount would be $300.00 for each dependent child residing in the veteran’s home and $200.00 for the holiday meal.
Group home for ex-offenders is good idea, but not here says Gary city council
Gary’s city council assured residents in the 300 block of Johnson Street they won’t have to share their neighborhood with a group home for non-violent ex-offenders. And they wanted to know why the city’s zoning officials approved it. The council’s Planning Committee reviewed CPO 2022-106 at its...
Senator Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in close runoff in Georgia
One year after Georgia passed restrictive voting laws after Democrats won the Peach State in the 2020 presidential election, Senator Raphael Warnock won a second term on Tuesday, December 6, narrowly defeating former NFL player, Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock won 51.4 percent of the vote to Walker’s 48.6 percent.
Illinois Lottery toy drive delivers holiday joy to thousands of children and families in need
During a holiday season when families face hardship, any little bit helps to bring festive cheer to those who need it most. This year’s second annual Illinois Lottery Holiday Toy Drive aimed to do just that, by collecting gifts from participants in Chicagoland and Springfield, who opened their hearts to share joy with others.
Democratic legislators corral debate on returning Gary school district to local control
Legislators representing Gary want opinions from their constituents, now that the Distressed Unit Appeal Board has proposed a June 2025 timeline to end the state takeover of the Gary school district and return it to local control. DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam said at its October meeting, the legislature will have...
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
Georgia NAACP director says “rubber hits the road” with Tuesday runoff
Warns of Walker wanting to “police wombs of women”. In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Crusader Monday, Georgia City Council Woman Karen Rene, who is also program director for the Atlanta NAACP, said Tuesday’s special election between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will be the day the “rubber hits the road.”
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse
The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
Chicagoans support Warnock
As the nation holds its collective political breath while awaiting the outcome of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, today we reflect on two bold, brave Black men responding to a divinely ordered, interconnected mission: Chicagoan Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., and Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – also a minister running for re-election in one of the nation’s southern states still beset by its uncomfortable legacy of slavery, segregation, voting-rights inequality, and racial injustice.
IL amendment expands worker’s rights to form unions, negotiate
Illinois voters approved a “Workers’ Rights Amendment” to the state constitution which broadens the state workforce’s rights to collective bargaining. The Nov. 8 ballot initiative, passed by 58% of Illinois voters, is a broadly worded expansion of the collective bargaining process extending beyond traditional terms and conditions of employment. Backers predict it will have a significant impact on bargaining rights, in both the public and private sectors.
Communities successfully protect the Pretrial Fairness Act, Illinois will end money bond January 1st
The following is a statement from the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice (INPJ) about their coalition’s success in protecting the Pretrial Fairness Act and ensuring that Illinois Will End Money Bond January 1st:. “Today, the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate passed House Bill 1095 Senate Amendment 2, a...
Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
Attorney General Raoul reaches settlement with Carmax over disclosure of safety recalls
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a bipartisan national settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores Inc. (CarMax) that will require the retailer to disclose to consumers unrepaired recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before vehicles are purchased. Attorney General Raoul led today’s settlement that was joined by a...
Former State Representative, Honorable Eugene M. Barnes, Dead at 91
Four-Term Legislator Leaves a Legacy of Service to the City and the State. A Chicago south side native and former IL State Representative Eugene Morice Barnes passed away on November 13, 2022; he was 91 years old. Barnes was elected to four terms, serving the people of the State of Illinois.
Attorney General Raoul obtains guilty plea in Medicaid fraud case against Cook County doctor
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced the Attorney General’s office obtained a guilty plea in a case against a Cook County OB-GYN who fraudulently charged Illinois’ Medicaid program for services that were never provided. In a case being prosecuted by Raoul’s office, Dr. Monique Brotman, 52, of River...
Nearly all Indiana coal power plants polluting groundwater
Nearly all Indiana coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater, according to information released in a new report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The report shows improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91%...
An Illinois iLottery player wins $350,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto
It could be a memorable Christmas for an Illinois iLottery player. That’s because they’ll be collecting $350,000 after hitting the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot in last night’s drawing. The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Tuesday, December 13 evening drawing to win the grand...
Illinois Lottery to spread gifting cheer this Holiday Season
Second Annual Toy Drive to Beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois. Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springﬁeld and Chicago to beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois.
A Lucky Day Lotto player could celebrate Christmas $450,000 richer
It could be a very merry Christmas for an Illinois Lottery player after snagging a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 in the Friday, December 9 drawing. The lucky player purchased the winning ticket at Meijer Express Gas Station, located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego and matched all five numbers in the Friday evening drawing to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were: 9-11-26-39-42.
