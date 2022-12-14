This Is Washington State's Poorest City

Photo: Getty Images

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents.

That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state. The website states:

"These cities have often been devastated for decades by deindustrialization and job losses. In these places, incomes are generally low, poverty rates are high, and many residents depend on government assistance to afford basic necessities. Using median annual household income data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey for all municipalities with populations greater than 25,000, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state."

According to the data, Washington state's poorest city is Yakima ! This well-known destination is known for producing fruit, especially apples, and wine. It's also the world's leading producer of hops, an essential ingredient in beer production to give the alcohol its flavor, bitterness, stability, preservatives, and more. Unfortunately, the FBI started targeting drug traffickers and gangs in Yakima County because of their high activity.

Researchers also provided stats to back up its place on the list:

Median household income: $44,950 (Washington: $73,775)

$44,950 (Washington: $73,775) Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.0% (Washington: 36.0%)

19.0% (Washington: 36.0%) Poverty rate: 20.4% (Washington: 10.8%)

20.4% (Washington: 10.8%) Median home value: $173,000 (Washington: $339,000)

$173,000 (Washington: $339,000) Population: 93,413

If you're curious about other states' poorest city, check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St 's website .