Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Amy Louise Hamilton
Amy Louise Hamilton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Amy was born December 14, 1946, in Clarksville, TN to the late James Henry Thomas and Mary Lizzie Allen Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Thomas, Noble Lee Thomas, and James Douglas; sisters, Maggie Graham, Callie Allen, Della Mae Graves and Carrie Holiday.
clarksvillenow.com
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
clarksvillenow.com
Mary Evelyn Rasch
Mary Evelyn Rasch, age 93, a resident at NHC in Dickson, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born September 8, 1929, in McComb, MS, daughter of the late Genevieve Swain. Mary Evelyn was married to Erle M. Rasch until his death on March 29, 1994. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, and playing cards.
clarksvillenow.com
Janice Hardin Magnuson
On December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family, Janice Hardin Magnuson passed into an eternity with the Savior she served faithfully her entire life. A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, Janice was born in Robertson County on November 20, 1953, to the late Mary Lee McDuffie Hardin Williams and the late William Douglas Hardin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Gilford Hardin and Janette Hardin, her maternal grandparents, Lucy Bell McDuffie and Charles Burton McDuffie, and her stepfather, J.B. Williams.
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek freshman point guard steals Player of the Week with high scores
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek point guard Kameron Bowers produced at a high level during the week of Dec. 5th, earning him Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors. Bowers had a key role in the Coyotes’ production during the team’s three games from last week. He...
clarksvillenow.com
John Exera Goodrich Sr.
John Exera Goodrich Sr., age 82 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. Mr. Goodrich was born May 8, 1940, in Clarksville, TN, the son of the late John E. and Margaret Ryan Goodrich. He was a 1958 graduate of Clarksville High School. John retired from the Civil Service at Fort Campbell, after which he was the owner and operator of Goodrich Construction. He was a member of St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a member of the Clarksville Shriner Club. A son, John Exera Goodrich Jr. preceded him in death in 2018.
clarksvillenow.com
Margie Lillard
Margie Lillard was a performer and an artist. She was a community leader, a union organizer, an avid reader, a world traveler. She was a devout Catholic, a stalwart military spouse, a loyal friend. Above all, she was a loving and beloved mother and wife, whose impact on the world can be measured in the size and spread of her family, and in the warmth of her affection that will linger long after her passing.
clarksvillenow.com
Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
clarksvillenow.com
George Gary Bonagura
George Gary Bonagura, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 10, 1938, in Cliffside Park, NJ to the late George L. and Genevieve Schuette Bonagura. George proudly served his country in the United...
clarksvillenow.com
Christine Ann Hanson Simmons
Christine Ann Hanson Simmons, 63, of Palmyra TN, left this world peacefully on December 10, 2022, surrounded by family. She loved her family more than anything and was able to see their faces and hear her loved ones’ voices until her last moment. Christine was born on December 16, 1958, to Michael and Catherine Hanson in Joliet, IL. Her life was filled with love for family.
clarksvillenow.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville begins search for new executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is looking for a new executive director. After five years in the position, Chris Buerck is leaving the long-standing youth mentoring program to relocate with her family to Louisville, Kentucky. “I am so proud of our program and the immense...
clarksvillenow.com
American Legion reaching out to Clarksville veterans through buddy checks
CLARKSVILLE, TN – American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 in Clarksville is conducting buddy checks for veterans and their families from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, to assist them and provide a friendly voice during potentially difficult times. Post 289 has a team of volunteer members who...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennis courts proposal approved in reversed vote by Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposal that would clear the way to build an 18-court tennis complex at Carmel Elementary School was approved by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Tuesday night. The board approved the conditional transfer of property to Montgomery County for further planning and design of...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
clarksvillenow.com
Thanks to generous community, 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive collects 2,100 gifts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The spirit of Christmas was felt all across Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville, as about 2,100 toys were donated through this year’s 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive. Along with donated toys, more than $3,000 in monetary donations was collected, which was used...
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Cemetery to honor veterans at Wreaths Across America 2022 this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Riverview Cemetery will hold its third annual Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m., placing wreaths on the graves of the 340 service members at rest there. Founded in 1992, Wreaths Across America helps to coordinate events...
clarksvillenow.com
What comes next with LG Chem bringing 200 six-figure jobs to Clarksville? | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now that the huge announcement is out there – that LG Chem will build a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Clarksville – people have a lot of questions. This week, Josh Ward and Chris Self from the Industrial Development Board...
clarksvillenow.com
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
clarksvillenow.com
Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
Comments / 0