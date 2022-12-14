Read full article on original website
MDI swim team dominates in first outing against Old Town
BAR HARBOR — There were 24 events held at the Mount Desert Island High School swim team’s first meet of the season against Old Town Dec. 9, and the Trojans took first place in 23 of them. “I am pleased with the efforts the swimmers and divers put...
Trojans battle back to beat Bapst on opening night
BAR HARBOR — After graduating a large number of seniors, and down two starters due to injury, Mount Desert Island High School head coach Brent Barker was unsure what to expect from his girls’ basketball team in the first game of the season. The team may have been...
Three MDI schools to be closed Friday due to viruses
BAR HARBOR — Three Mount Desert Island schools will be closed this Friday, Dec. 16, because of the soaring number of students, teachers and staff with respiratory infections. The schools that will be closed are MDI High School, Connors-Emerson in Bar Harbor and Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor. They...
Islander wins Distinguished Newspaper award
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Islander was named a Distinguished Newspaper by the New England Newspaper and Press Association last week during a virtual conference and awards ceremony. The Islander took second place in the Newspaper of the Year category for its circulation size, behind the Vermont Standard,...
Acadia Fire raffling off scratch tickets
ELLSWORTH — Acadia Fire is raffling off $100 worth of scratch tickets to help raise money. Raffle tickets are $10 each. The winner will be drawn via Facebook Live on Saturday, Dec. 31. To enter, one can pay by Venmo @acadiafirefc or by sending a check to Acadia Fire...
Island police log for week of Dec. 15
Mount Desert — A check on a business in Somesville early Sunday morning resulted in a 16-year-old male from Orland, a 17-year-old female from Ellsworth and a 17-year-old male from Bucksport being summonsed on charges of possession of marijuana. A 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was charged with traffic-related offenses as well, according to the police log, including operating without a license and illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor. All parties were summonsed and released. —Following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was summonsed for operating without a license.
Planning Board to discuss short-term rental ordinance
TREMONT — The Planning Board moved on Dec. 13 to add the discussion of a possible short-term rental ordinance to the agenda of its next meeting. The Select Board had discussed the possibility of forming a short-term rental ordinance at a meeting Dec. 5 and moved to request that the Planning Board look into options regarding this ordinance.
Early deadlines
The Mount Desert Islander will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. For the Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 issues, the deadlines for Real Estate advertising moves ahead to Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. The Arts ad deadline, including restaurant advertising, is Thursday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 at noon. The deadline for all other advertising including classifieds and public notices is Friday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 at noon. Obituary deadlines remain the same. Deadlines for press releases and community news, as well as all letters to the editor and opinion pieces, will be Friday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
