The Mount Desert Islander will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. For the Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 issues, the deadlines for Real Estate advertising moves ahead to Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. The Arts ad deadline, including restaurant advertising, is Thursday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 at noon. The deadline for all other advertising including classifieds and public notices is Friday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 at noon. Obituary deadlines remain the same. Deadlines for press releases and community news, as well as all letters to the editor and opinion pieces, will be Friday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO