Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Another Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal On Thursday
The Michigan Wolverines are one of four teams set to compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff. After making a quarterback change to start the year, the Wolverines cruised to a perfect 13-0 record in 2022, including a beat down of arch-rival Ohio State and a dominating performance in ...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Ex-Nebraska Linebacker Announces Transfer To Big Ten Rival
Not only did the Nebraska football program lose arguably its most impactful freshman from the 2022 season. The Cornhuskers will have to face him in the coming seasons. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1, has committed to Michigan, he announced via his Twitter ...
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless. Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they...
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
