Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022

Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time

Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA

