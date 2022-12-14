Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi man pleads guilty to burning cross in yard to intimidate Black family
DoJ says Axel Cox ‘admitted he burned cross because of the victims’ race and because they were occupying a home next to his’
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
Officials now say that a Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday
GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi
A GoFundMe account has been created for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month. The post GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0