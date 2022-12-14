ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas

Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas. They’re not called the kings of the jungle for no reason! Lions are incredible creatures and are considered one of the few apex predators. Lions hunt both alone or in prides. Usually, in joint hunts, the lioness initiates the attack. When their prey is close enough, lions will pursue it and make a quick rush at it in an effort to either jump on it or topple it over.
WBUR

The A.R.T.'s 'Life of Pi' is a wondrous spectacle

Stories can serve many functions: affirm or disprove theories through factual accounts, assuage fears, entertain, inspire hope and more. Piscine — Pi for short — a teenager from Pondicherry, India, whose family owns a zoo, tells an incredible story of loss, perseverance and faith that makes one consider what truly matters.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys

Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Deer Ever vs. A Lion

Lions are some of the deadliest mammals on the planet today. While they are rather effective at killing creatures in their range, it’s always fun to wonder how they would fare against animals from the past. For example, would a fight between the largest deer ever vs a lion favor the Irish elk or the king of the jungle?
a-z-animals.com

Meet The Cutest Owls In The World

Owls are fascinating animals. There are over 200 species of owls, and it is no secret that they are all one hundred percent cute. Owls are solitary creatures, and most are nocturnal, so they don’t get as much attention as some diurnal birds. But we are here to say that owls deserve some limelight!

Comments / 0

Community Policy