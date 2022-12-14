ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Watters chosen as Floyd County Commission chair, Maxey vice-chair

By Adam Carey,
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
Allison Watters

The Floyd County Commission has elected Allison Watters as its chair for 2023, and elected Commissioner Larry Maxey to serve as vice chair.

“Our focus for 2023 will be maintaining our general fund balance and be prepared for a possible economic downturn with inflation on the rise,” Watters said. “It’s important to save for a rainy day.”

Watters was elected to her first four-year term to the county commission in 2016, and was reelected in 2019. She’ll take over the gavel from Commission Chair Wright Bagby on Jan. 1.

She is a certified county commissioner through ACCG, an active member of Rome First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Leadership Georgia and a graduate and former coordinator of Leadership Rome.

“We’re also focused on recruiting and maintaining top talent for the county,” Watters said. “We can’t match what the private sector is offering purely in terms of salary, but our benefits are fantastic. It’s extremely important that the county retains talented employees.”

Watters grew up in Middle Tennessee, before moving to Rome in 1994 to serve as director of human resources at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Maxey is a Floyd County native and graduate of Armuchee High School and Berry College. He’s been a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church for more than 50 years, including 32 years of teaching Sunday school and more than 30 years as a deacon.

He served as the vice president of Garden Lakes Realty Co. LLC and as president of Lakes Construction Company, Inc, and served five terms as president of the Rome Home Builders Association.

Maxey served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

He’s also served seven years as the chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission and five years as chair of the zoning board of appeals.

Maxey was first elected to the County Commission in 2012, to the seat vacated by state Rep. Eddie Lumsden when he first ran for the House District 11 seat.

2023 budget approved

The commission also approved the 2023 budget, as prepared by Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord and Finance Director Susie Gass.

The budget calls for $68,524,150 of total expenditures against revenues of $64,430,085, which is a deficit of around $4 million.

However, McCord has stated that these budgets are spending and revenue projections, and that he doesn’t anticipate being in deficit when the 2023 budget is reconciled in 2024.

“Our projections are quite conservative,” says McCord, “so I think we’re putting ourselves on sound financial footing.”

