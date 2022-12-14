Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans . Evans was last seen on December 14, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Evans is described as a white female, approximately 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding Connor Evans’ whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 121422 1208

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .