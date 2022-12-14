--- Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki issued this statement Wednesday afternoon:. “I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I’ll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration.”

