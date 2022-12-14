Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police Chief Tracy selected as new police commissioner of St. Louis
--- Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki issued this statement Wednesday afternoon:. “I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I’ll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration.”
Wilmington police chief selected to lead St. Louis PD
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki hasn’t yet said how the city plans to replace police Chief Robert Tracy, who on Tuesday was selected to lead the St. Louis, Missouri Police Department. Tracy’s selection as the Gateway City’s top cop was announced by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tuesday morning. It’s the first time in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s 214-year ... Read More
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis names new police chief: Robert Tracy of Delaware
For the first time in its 214-year history, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has a chief from outside its ranks. Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday that Robert Tracy, chief of the Wilmington, Delaware, police department, will take command of the SLMPD on Jan 9. “Chief Tracy is dedicated to...
Philly Mafia Boss Ran 'Vast Network' In PA, NJ: Feds
A high-ranking member of Philadelphia's underworld will spend five years in federal prison for running a "vast network" of criminal enterprises, federal authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59-year-old "underboss" of the Philly mafia, previously pleaded guilty in September to racketeering, loansha…
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
fox29.com
Parents, staff call for Southeast Delco superintendent to resign amid violence and issues at schools
SHARON HILL, Pa. - Rowdy brawls, students bringing loaded guns to school and staffing issues drove parents out on a rainy Thursday night to see what the Southeast Delco School district is going to do about it. So many people were anticipated to show up that they moved the meeting...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Reading Champion crowned
DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Man Gets 45 Months In Federal Prison On Gun Charges
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jaquez Williams, age 28, from Wilmington was sentenced today to 45 months in prison for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, on September...
Wilmington City Council has named a task force to consider reparations
Citing systemic racial disparities, racist practices and procedures, and institutional discrimination against African Americans, Wilmington City Council has named a task force to explore the issue of reparations. “This is not always just about money, but it is about a discussion,” said Councilmember Zanthia Oliver, who sponsored the resolution. “We’re...
Philadelphia Board of Education picks new president, vice president
There’s a change at the top for the School District of Philadelphia Board of Education. The board Thursday elected a new president and vice president for the first time since the city regained local control of its schools.
billypenn.com
What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor
Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
WGAL
1 person dead, 2 others wounded after shooting in Wyomissing, Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. — A gunman shot two people before killing himself on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Wyomissing, Berks County, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Berks Center For Digestive Health on the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington’s Parking Enforcement Improvements Continue with a Revised and Simplified Residential Parking Permit (RPP) Process
The new RPP process will become effective January 1, 2023; no action is required now by currently registered permit holders who have already been extended. Mayor Mike Purzycki says Wilmington is moving forward with its previously announced plan to issue fewer parking enforcement tickets, thereby reducing hassles for City residents as well as for the City government bureaucracy, which issues and then spends an inordinate amount of time reviewing tickets when they are challenged. There are currently 24,000 residential parking permits across 26 zones which require renewal once a year.
Delaware County youth center had "dangerous" lack of oversight, report says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday.The 208-page report described what the state attorney general's office called a "dangerous lack of oversight" over underpaid, overworked and poorly trained guards at the 66-bed Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center.The system "failed to protect these children and provide them with the tools they needed to reform and grow, instead abandoning them in a...
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers
ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.
