ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

BT wants Yanks to wake up: 'Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better'

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3xYR_0jiS7HFX00

The Giants have finally landed a free agent star, grabbing Carlos Correa off the board with a massive 13-year, $350 million deal.

It also means another potential free agent splash is off the board for the Yankees, who Brandon Tierney says need to wake up and start improving a roster that hasn’t improved much at all so far this offseason.

“I would just like to remind everyone that the Yankees sucked in October,” BT said. “And the Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better.”

The team is reportedly talking with Carlos Rodon, who would represent a big upgrade in the rotation, but the offense did very little against Houston in a feeble four-game sweep in the ALCS, and that lineup currently looks no different than that team.

“All these big names coming off the board now…I think as you start to see the way this Carlos Rodon market is shaping up, the Yankees better not back out here,” BT said. “Right now, it looks like the only way they’re trying to beat the Astros is to out-pitch them. Because they’re gonna go to bat with the same lineup unless they make a trade, which they probably will.

“This isn’t bashing the Yankees in finality here. This is sounding the alarm that there aren’t many big names left on the board for the Yankees to get.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter : @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 5

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub

Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision

The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy