BT wants Yanks to wake up: 'Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better'

The Giants have finally landed a free agent star, grabbing Carlos Correa off the board with a massive 13-year, $350 million deal.

It also means another potential free agent splash is off the board for the Yankees, who Brandon Tierney says need to wake up and start improving a roster that hasn’t improved much at all so far this offseason.

“I would just like to remind everyone that the Yankees sucked in October,” BT said. “And the Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better.”

The team is reportedly talking with Carlos Rodon, who would represent a big upgrade in the rotation, but the offense did very little against Houston in a feeble four-game sweep in the ALCS, and that lineup currently looks no different than that team.

“All these big names coming off the board now…I think as you start to see the way this Carlos Rodon market is shaping up, the Yankees better not back out here,” BT said. “Right now, it looks like the only way they’re trying to beat the Astros is to out-pitch them. Because they’re gonna go to bat with the same lineup unless they make a trade, which they probably will.

“This isn’t bashing the Yankees in finality here. This is sounding the alarm that there aren’t many big names left on the board for the Yankees to get.”

