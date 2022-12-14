ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition

The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors

Even though Tom Brady was expected to retire following this season, things have changed in his life, and “all options are on the table” for his future plans, including a potential return to the NFL next season. With Brady set to become a free agent this offseason, some are even speculating that the seven-time Super Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Wants Bigger Role, Might Leave Without It

Jerod Mayo has explored coaching opportunities outside of New England in each of the last two offseasons. Don’t be surprised if this spring finally sees the 36-year-old leave the Patriots. Mayo interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy in 2021 and conducted interviews with both the Denver Broncos...
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots

The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
Josh McDaniels gives a scouting report on Patriots’ Mac Jones as he gets set to face his old QB

Mac Jones probably misses Josh McDaniels. On Friday, it sounded like the feeling was mutual. Last season, the Patriots quarterback put together a solid rookie season with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. Jones finished in the top 15 in many passing categories en route to earning Pro Bowl honors and a spot in the NFL’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2022′ list.
Ja’Whaun Bentley: Matthew Judon could play in NBA, compares him Charles Barkely, current Celtic

TUSCON, Ariz. — It’s a debate that raged at the team hotel all week: Who on the current roster could play in the NBA?. With some extra downtime in Tucson as they ready for the Raiders, the Patriots have had plenty of time for verbal sparring. On Friday afternoon, Ja’Whaun Bentley shared his pick for a New England player that could transition to professional basketball: Matthew Judon.
From Hot Cheetos to NBA dreams, Patriots have formed alliances on their trip out west

TUCSON, Ariz. — Rather than fly cross country four times in seven days, Bill Belichick has elected to keep his team in the Southwest this week. Between games in Glendale and Las Vegas, the team has holed up in Tucson and they’re practicing at the University of Arizona. Former Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch runs the show for the Wildcats now and the facilities are empty, so it’s a great setup for Belichick’s team.
