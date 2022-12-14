Read full article on original website
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors
Even though Tom Brady was expected to retire following this season, things have changed in his life, and “all options are on the table” for his future plans, including a potential return to the NFL next season. With Brady set to become a free agent this offseason, some are even speculating that the seven-time Super Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Wants Bigger Role, Might Leave Without It
Jerod Mayo has explored coaching opportunities outside of New England in each of the last two offseasons. Don’t be surprised if this spring finally sees the 36-year-old leave the Patriots. Mayo interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy in 2021 and conducted interviews with both the Denver Broncos...
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots
The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
Josh McDaniels gives a scouting report on Patriots’ Mac Jones as he gets set to face his old QB
Mac Jones probably misses Josh McDaniels. On Friday, it sounded like the feeling was mutual. Last season, the Patriots quarterback put together a solid rookie season with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. Jones finished in the top 15 in many passing categories en route to earning Pro Bowl honors and a spot in the NFL’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2022′ list.
How Pat McAfee helped bust Raiders for exploiting rules loophole for kickers (Anti-analysis)
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were exploiting a tiny half-inch loophole in the rules to gain an advantage in the kicking game -- until the NFL banned it this week. Bill Belichick must be so proud -- or mad that he didn’t think of it first. Alas,...
Ja’Whaun Bentley: Matthew Judon could play in NBA, compares him Charles Barkely, current Celtic
TUSCON, Ariz. — It’s a debate that raged at the team hotel all week: Who on the current roster could play in the NBA?. With some extra downtime in Tucson as they ready for the Raiders, the Patriots have had plenty of time for verbal sparring. On Friday afternoon, Ja’Whaun Bentley shared his pick for a New England player that could transition to professional basketball: Matthew Judon.
From Hot Cheetos to NBA dreams, Patriots have formed alliances on their trip out west
TUCSON, Ariz. — Rather than fly cross country four times in seven days, Bill Belichick has elected to keep his team in the Southwest this week. Between games in Glendale and Las Vegas, the team has holed up in Tucson and they’re practicing at the University of Arizona. Former Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch runs the show for the Wildcats now and the facilities are empty, so it’s a great setup for Belichick’s team.
Bill Belichick mum on Mac Jones outbursts, says he’s not ‘repaving the same road’
TUSCON, Ariz. — In back-to-back games, national TV cameras have caught Mac Jones cursing demonstratively on the field. It’s unclear whether the outbursts have been aimed at teammates, coaches, or both. Both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia answered questions about the yelling earlier this week — and claimed...
FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 15: $5 turns into $125 instantly
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With just four weeks left until the NFL postseason, our FanDuel promo code offer (here) ups the ante for new...
Patriots LB Matthew Judon has set a new career high for ‘random’ drug tests too
TUCSON, Ariz. — Career years have their consequences. Matthew Judon has already set a career high with 14.5 sacks, is a slam dunk to make his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and would be getting plenty of Defensive Player of the Year buzz if not for the other-worldly play of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
