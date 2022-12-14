ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

ysnlive.com

GARFIELD SURVIVES MIGHTY CHAMPION EFFORT

GARRETTSVILLE OH- You can never count out a Champion team, that is a lesson Garfield learned all too well on Thursday night. To say the start of the season has been bumpy for Champion would be an understatement. Plagued with injuries the Flashes have had to put players in to new situations with little to no experience. They’ve taken their lumps, but a win on Thursday against an undefeated Garfield team could have sparked a huge turnaround. They got close. In the end it was the G-Men that showed grit and battled through Champion’s biggest punch to keep their perfect season alive 46-43.
AKRON, OH
ysnlive.com

BLUE DEVILS BUST IN ON LOWELLVILLE

LOWELLVILLE OH- This Rivalry has been around since the mid 2000s with both teams getting the upper hand during the decades. However for the Lady Rockets of Lowellville, they haven’t beaten the Blue Devils of Western Reserve since 2012 and were looking to end that losing streak. That would fall short on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils came around, continuing the streak alive winning 54-40.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

POLAND TAKES A BIG STEP IN THE NE8

CANFIELD OH- Every year the NE8 in girls basketball has come down to matchups between South Range and Poland. So even though the first matchup between the two this new season came so early in the campaign, you can imagine why people were paying attention. The Bulldogs and Raiders went back and forth, both hitting each other with runs in the game. The difference in the game really proved to be the second quarter. After Poland jumped ahead 11-2, South Range stormed back to cut the deficit to 11-10. From that point until halftime Poland outscored the Raiders 15-0. A 26-10 halftime lead would be more than enough. The Bulldogs absorbed another Raider run in the third, and then won the game 47-26. In fact, the 1st and 3rd quarters were 13-10 Poland in the first, and South Range won the third 14-10, Poland however dominated quarters 2 and 4 winning the 2nd 15-0 and the fourth 11-2.
POLAND, OH
ysnlive.com

UNITED KEEPS UP THEIR DOMINANCE OF THE EOAC

COLUMBIANA OH- United traveled to Columbiana Thursday looking to cement their place at the top of the EOAC standings. Despite a late rally by the Clippers, the Eagles survived 47-38 claiming their 6th straight victory. UnIted started off quickly behind the inside play of Taylor Cope. Cope scored 8 of...
COLUMBIANA, OH
ysnlive.com

CARDS HAVE GOOD HANDS AGAINST FITCH

AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC) is a perennial gauntlet year in and year out. Whether you are on the boys or the girls side, it always presents eight hard-nosed, drag-out contests throughout the regular season, despite there only being five teams. On Wednesday night, that was no different as two AAC contests went down, including a battle of the birds with Canfield traveling to Austintown to battle The Falcons on the girls’ side.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

TIGERS DON’T GIVE IN TO MINERAL RIDGE

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Mineral Ridge was off to a high flying start to the season. After gaining their first conference win earlier in the week, the Rams were excited to measure their merit against a league favorite in Springfield. The Tigers never gave in to the upset bid of the Rams and ran away with a 43-23 win.
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
ysnlive.com

SPARTANS NEVER SAY DIE

HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The Boardman Spartans pulled off a comeback age for the ages. On the road at Howland, they would claw back from a 30-11 second-quarter deficit as they edged the Tigers 53-49 to open up AAC play. It all started when they used a 17-4 run to end the first half to only be down 34-28 at the break. In fact, the Spartans trailed throughout the majority of the game before they took the lead with less than two minutes to go.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

QUAKERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT OVER WEST BRANCH

SALEM OH- Last season, Salem swept the season series over their bitter rivals West Branch. The Warriors aren’t an easy team to have a long win streak against, but the Quakers came in to Wednesday with a solid chance to make it 3 wins in a row against the girls in green. From the jump the Quakers seized control and emphatically got the job done 53-27.
SALEM, OH
ysnlive.com

CHANEY IS RAMPING UP MOMENTUM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jason Hewlett dropped twenty-two points in three quarters as Chaney handed Liberty its fourth loss of the season, 63-20. Liberty (1-4) started the game handling the patented Chaney pressure well and were able to score with the Cowboy’s. KJ Turner and Evan Bates both hit from beyond the arc to keep the Leopard’s within striking distance at the end of one, trailing 16-12.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

THERES NO SLOWING DOWN LOWELLVILLE

NORTH JACKSON OH- Lowellville is a team with high expectations this year inside the MVAC. There are a lot of preseason polls that have the Rockets finishing at the top of the conference. Some trams may let the outside pressure to succeed get to them, but that’s not how the Rockets fly. They came in to Tuesday night with a record of 3-0, and showed no signs of slowing down as their balanced offense ran loose on Jackson Milton in a 81-43 win.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

WATERLOO FINDS WAYS TO WIN

ATWATER OH- In what was a highly anticipated matchup on the girls side of The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conferences Scarlet Division, The Western Reserve Blue Devils traveled to Atwater, to take on the reigning, defending, undisputed conference champions in The Waterloo Vikings. Like most matchups inside the conference a year ago, this one started as a defensive grudge match and saw no let up throughout. Both teams went into Monday night undefeated in conference play, albeit just 1-0 records for both; however, they were congested at the top with Mineral Ridge and Springfield who also have yet to drop a game in-conference.
ATWATER, OH
ysnlive.com

RESERVE GETS REVENGE ON WATERLOO

ATWATER OH- It was boys basketball on a Tuesday night in Northeast Ohio and with that brought rivals, both old and new, to the court thus opening up conference play in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Scarlet Division. All eight teams from the conference competed in four games across three counties Tuesday night. Including Portage County, where the town of Atwater’s own Waterloo Vikings met The Western Reserve Blue Devils on the hardwood!
ATWATER, OH
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
geauganews.com

Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn

PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

