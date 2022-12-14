Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD SURVIVES MIGHTY CHAMPION EFFORT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- You can never count out a Champion team, that is a lesson Garfield learned all too well on Thursday night. To say the start of the season has been bumpy for Champion would be an understatement. Plagued with injuries the Flashes have had to put players in to new situations with little to no experience. They’ve taken their lumps, but a win on Thursday against an undefeated Garfield team could have sparked a huge turnaround. They got close. In the end it was the G-Men that showed grit and battled through Champion’s biggest punch to keep their perfect season alive 46-43.
ysnlive.com
BLUE DEVILS BUST IN ON LOWELLVILLE
LOWELLVILLE OH- This Rivalry has been around since the mid 2000s with both teams getting the upper hand during the decades. However for the Lady Rockets of Lowellville, they haven’t beaten the Blue Devils of Western Reserve since 2012 and were looking to end that losing streak. That would fall short on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils came around, continuing the streak alive winning 54-40.
ysnlive.com
POLAND TAKES A BIG STEP IN THE NE8
CANFIELD OH- Every year the NE8 in girls basketball has come down to matchups between South Range and Poland. So even though the first matchup between the two this new season came so early in the campaign, you can imagine why people were paying attention. The Bulldogs and Raiders went back and forth, both hitting each other with runs in the game. The difference in the game really proved to be the second quarter. After Poland jumped ahead 11-2, South Range stormed back to cut the deficit to 11-10. From that point until halftime Poland outscored the Raiders 15-0. A 26-10 halftime lead would be more than enough. The Bulldogs absorbed another Raider run in the third, and then won the game 47-26. In fact, the 1st and 3rd quarters were 13-10 Poland in the first, and South Range won the third 14-10, Poland however dominated quarters 2 and 4 winning the 2nd 15-0 and the fourth 11-2.
ysnlive.com
UNITED KEEPS UP THEIR DOMINANCE OF THE EOAC
COLUMBIANA OH- United traveled to Columbiana Thursday looking to cement their place at the top of the EOAC standings. Despite a late rally by the Clippers, the Eagles survived 47-38 claiming their 6th straight victory. UnIted started off quickly behind the inside play of Taylor Cope. Cope scored 8 of...
ysnlive.com
CARDS HAVE GOOD HANDS AGAINST FITCH
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC) is a perennial gauntlet year in and year out. Whether you are on the boys or the girls side, it always presents eight hard-nosed, drag-out contests throughout the regular season, despite there only being five teams. On Wednesday night, that was no different as two AAC contests went down, including a battle of the birds with Canfield traveling to Austintown to battle The Falcons on the girls’ side.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS DON’T GIVE IN TO MINERAL RIDGE
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Mineral Ridge was off to a high flying start to the season. After gaining their first conference win earlier in the week, the Rams were excited to measure their merit against a league favorite in Springfield. The Tigers never gave in to the upset bid of the Rams and ran away with a 43-23 win.
ysnlive.com
SPARTANS NEVER SAY DIE
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The Boardman Spartans pulled off a comeback age for the ages. On the road at Howland, they would claw back from a 30-11 second-quarter deficit as they edged the Tigers 53-49 to open up AAC play. It all started when they used a 17-4 run to end the first half to only be down 34-28 at the break. In fact, the Spartans trailed throughout the majority of the game before they took the lead with less than two minutes to go.
ysnlive.com
QUAKERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT OVER WEST BRANCH
SALEM OH- Last season, Salem swept the season series over their bitter rivals West Branch. The Warriors aren’t an easy team to have a long win streak against, but the Quakers came in to Wednesday with a solid chance to make it 3 wins in a row against the girls in green. From the jump the Quakers seized control and emphatically got the job done 53-27.
ysnlive.com
CHANEY IS RAMPING UP MOMENTUM
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jason Hewlett dropped twenty-two points in three quarters as Chaney handed Liberty its fourth loss of the season, 63-20. Liberty (1-4) started the game handling the patented Chaney pressure well and were able to score with the Cowboy’s. KJ Turner and Evan Bates both hit from beyond the arc to keep the Leopard’s within striking distance at the end of one, trailing 16-12.
ysnlive.com
THERES NO SLOWING DOWN LOWELLVILLE
NORTH JACKSON OH- Lowellville is a team with high expectations this year inside the MVAC. There are a lot of preseason polls that have the Rockets finishing at the top of the conference. Some trams may let the outside pressure to succeed get to them, but that’s not how the Rockets fly. They came in to Tuesday night with a record of 3-0, and showed no signs of slowing down as their balanced offense ran loose on Jackson Milton in a 81-43 win.
ysnlive.com
WATERLOO FINDS WAYS TO WIN
ATWATER OH- In what was a highly anticipated matchup on the girls side of The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conferences Scarlet Division, The Western Reserve Blue Devils traveled to Atwater, to take on the reigning, defending, undisputed conference champions in The Waterloo Vikings. Like most matchups inside the conference a year ago, this one started as a defensive grudge match and saw no let up throughout. Both teams went into Monday night undefeated in conference play, albeit just 1-0 records for both; however, they were congested at the top with Mineral Ridge and Springfield who also have yet to drop a game in-conference.
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE GETS REVENGE ON WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- It was boys basketball on a Tuesday night in Northeast Ohio and with that brought rivals, both old and new, to the court thus opening up conference play in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Scarlet Division. All eight teams from the conference competed in four games across three counties Tuesday night. Including Portage County, where the town of Atwater’s own Waterloo Vikings met The Western Reserve Blue Devils on the hardwood!
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Valley school district receives grant for new building; voters to decide
Salem City Schools learned last week that it will receive nearly $38 million to build a new pre-K–8 building.
geauganews.com
Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn
PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
Comments / 0