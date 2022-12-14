Read full article on original website
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Elle
Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months
How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'
Miley Cyrus sizzled in a skintight and metallic bodysuit as she marked a major milestone earlier this year. The 29-year-old singer and former Disney star made March headlines for taking to social media to shout out her former Hannah Montana days. She posted to TikTok to celebrate 15 years since first airing on the teeny-bopper show. Miley wowed as she flaunted her trim figure, mic-in-hand, also delivering a version of Hoedown Showdown as she showed off her powerful vocals. At the time, Miley was also in the news for performing at the Lollapalooza music festival, where her video came from.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Albany Herald
Expect a Parent Trap, Familiar Faces in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Christmas Episode
What does it take to finally get your divorced parents to spend Christmas Eve together as a family? If you’re Mayan (Mayan Lopez) in “Lopez vs. Lopez Christmas” (airing Friday, December 16 at 8/7c on NBC) just some deception inspired by “The Gift of the Magi.”
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Janelle Monae On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
About last night! Actress and Singer Janelle Monae sat down with Jimmy Kimmel! She talked about celebrating her birthday in Mexico with her friends and having themed nights, going topless, being the one in her family who pushes the envelope, growing up in Kansas City and eating BBQ, making the Knives Out sequel, having murder mystery parties with the cast, teasing new music on her Instagram, being in “float season,” and feeling like she’s on her second Earth life.
Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Is a Must-See Look
Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards!. The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress moment, which comes nearly three weeks after she and Harry Styles broke up.
Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style. As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
Keke Palmer Reveals Pregnancy in Sharp Suede Heels on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Keke Palmer’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut came with a special surprise — the multi-hyphenate’s own pregnancy reveal. During her opening monologue, Palmer opened her outfit to reveal her baby bump. For the occasion, she wore a deep brown collared shirt cut as a crop top, complete with a set of matching trousers. The actress accented her ensemble with sparkling diamond-covered hoop earrings and rings. Completing her outfit with a sharp finish was a light brown overcoat with a long hemline, padded shoulders and pointed lapels, which the “True Jackson, V.P.” star opened to reveal her pregnant belly. “People have been in...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
