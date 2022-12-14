Read full article on original website
Related
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at East Coast Liquors
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place last night. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers responded to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Arrest Philadelphia Woman for Carjacking
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation revealed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle. However, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. On December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road in the area of Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and back onto Old State Road. The vehicle then exited the west edge of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert, which caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Middletown, was not wearing a seatbelt. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
WGMD Radio
CANCELLED: GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATE: State Police have confirmed Connor Evans has been found. Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash
TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
WMDT.com
Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
wcyb.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Delaware stabbing in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The suspect in a 2021 Delaware stabbing was arrested in Greene County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said 50-year-old David E. Jennings, Jr. was arrested in the 1100 block of Oasis Road in Bulls Gap. Jennings was wanted in Kent County, Delaware, for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Authorities said Jennings tried to kill another man by stabbing him several times.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating dirt bike thefts in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month. We’re told that during the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes, and troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. It was also learned that there were subjects using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation, which resulted in three stolen direct bikes being recovered. All of been returned to their owners.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Gets Maximum Sentence for Role in Shooting Death
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend half a century behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead on Thursday sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
YAHOO!
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
WMDT.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to July homicide
EASTON, Md. – A Cambridge woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting back in July. Detectives with the Easton Police Department were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force in...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford looking to relocate fire sirens
The City of Milford and Carlisle Fire Company are working on a license agreement to address the city’s fire sirens. Milford has three fire sirens, but only one - the one attached to the water tower downtown near City Hall - is operating. The license would make all three...
WBOC
Cambridge Police Issue Scam Alert
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to the Cambridge Police Department, the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support Cambridge police.
Comments / 0