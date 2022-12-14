Read full article on original website
Phillip Dell “Phil” Lucas, Jr.
Benson, NC: Mr. Phillip Dell “Phil” Lucas, Jr., age 70, of N. Lincoln Street, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson. Rev. Glenn McCullen will officiate. Mr. Lucas was born in...
Bettie Lucille Radford
Bettie Lucille Radford, age 103, passed away Thursday December 15, 2022 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. She was born in Wilson County on January 26, 1919 to the late Isaac Barnes and Kiddie Hinnant Barnes. In addition to her mother and father, she is also preceded in death by husband, James Ray Radford; daughters, Deborah Denniston and Trecia Davis.
Jerry Yates Grissom
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Jerry Yates Grissom, age 81, of King Mill Rd. died Monday, December 12, 2022 at his residence. Graveside Service will be held 3:00PM-Monday, December 19, 2022 at Four Oaks City Cemetery in Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. Woody Parrish. Mr. Grissom was born May 13,...
Ann A. Laura Wallace
Ann A Laura Ivey Wallace passed away peacefully at her longtime home in Smithfield on December 14th, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born in Lumberton, North Carolina, on August 19th, 1934 to Edward and Gertrude Ivey. Her mother remarried Wardsworth “Wardie” Thomas. Ann was the...
Emmy Lou McLamb Royal
Hendersonville, NC: Mrs. Emmy Lou McLamb Royal, age 88, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her son’s home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC. Rev. Scott Johnson will officiate.
David “Killa” Lassiter
Please visit www.rlsandersfuneralhome.net to leave your online condolence.
Missing Man Found Deceased
KENLY – The search for a missing Johnston County man ended tragically. Willie Jasper Dupree Jr., age 72, was reported missing by a family member around 10:00pm Monday from his East Second Street home in the Kenly city limits. Johnston County deputies and first responders immediately began searching for...
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Report: Pair Linked To Light Bar Theft
KENLY – Aaron Edward Jones, age 30, of Crockers Nub Road, Middlesex and Jerry Paul Moore Jr., age 40, of Bizzell Grove Church Road, Princeton were arrested this week after being linked by law enforcement to a shoplifting incident reported October 21, 2022. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took...
Johnston Community College Announces Fourth President
SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College and its Board of Trustees announced Dr. Vern Lindquist will be the College’s fourth President. Lindquist was chosen from five finalists who were part of an extensive search led by a committee of internal and external stakeholders and Executive Leadership Associates. Lindquist comes...
Ronald Johnson May Address Censures
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Board of Education member Ronald Johnson may soon be allowed to address three recent censures. During the Dec. 13 meeting, newly elected board member Kevin Donovan requested their attorney investigate the process for Mr. Johnson to present new facts about the previous censures. There was no opposition to the request.
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
Missing: 16 Year-Old Runaway Juvenile
WAYNE COUNTY – Family members and law enforcement officers are searching for a missing 16 year-old who ran away from his home in Wayne County. Brandon Isaiah Darden was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, at his residence in the Dudley area. Brandon is a black male, 6...
Clayton Plant Fined For Violations Following Employee Death
CLAYTON – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Clayton facility following an investigation into an employee’s death earlier this year. Northeast Foods Inc., doing business as Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, has been fined by the NC Department of Labor as a result of the department’s occupational safety and health inspection that began on April 16, 2022. Northeast Foods Inc. was fined for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $40,605.60.
Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges
Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
Newly Elected School Board Members Sworn Into Office
SMITHFIELD – Three newly elected members of the Johnston County Board of Education were sworn into office on Tuesday, Dec. 13 immediately prior to the regular scheduled board meeting. Michelle Antoine, Kevin Donovan, and Terry Tippett each took their oath of office during the Swearing-in Ceremony at the Evander...
“At Least He Didn’t Hit Santa” Family Says After Truck Crashes Into Front Yard
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County family is counting their blessings after a speeding truck crashed into the front yard of their home, narrowly missing them and Santa. It happened Dec. 7th on Packing Plant Road at North Johnson Road. Vicky Manley and her son had just gotten into their...
