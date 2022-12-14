ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Press & Guide

Robichaud boys basketball cruises past Crestwood w/ PHOTO GALLERY

Crosstown rivals met up on the hardwood Thursday night when Crestwood made the short drive over to Robichaud. Both teams were coming off of wins on Tuesday. The Bulldogs had opened their season with a victory at home over Western Wayne Athletic Conference foe Redford Thurston. Crestwood picked up a win at home against Garden City in conference play.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn High, Fordson bowling fall in KLAA match play w/ PHOTO GALLERY

Match play for high school bowling in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association continued on Tuesday at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. The boys' and girls' teams for both Dearborn High and Fordson were in action. Dearborn opposed Hartland in a crossover match while Fordson did battle with KLAA East Division foe Livonia Franklin.
DEARBORN, MI
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

4 Ann Arbor schools closed Friday due to staff illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four schools in Ann Arbor have canceled classes on Friday due to a high number of staff illnesses, the school district announced.These four schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 16:Ann Arbor Open K8 Burns Park Elementary School Mitchell Elementary Tappan Middle SchoolIn addition to classes being canceled, before and after-school activities have also been canceled.School officials say that because there is a high number of staff members with illnesses, there will be no remote learning.During the closure, custodial teams will disinfect the schools.According to the school district, all other schools will be in session on Friday. 
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit

Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken Lincoln Park woman arrested

WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way. According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level

A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
SOUTH LYON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
visitdetroit.com

Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit

Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Thai food restaurant, Basil Babe, to open at former Hamburger Mary’s location in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI -- A Ypsilanti popup will soon have a place to call home with the launch of a restaurant in the former Tower Inn space. Basil Babe, a Thai food popup that has floated around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti since 2020, will be launching a brick-and-mortar version in the coming weeks. The restaurant will open at 701 W. Cross St., previously home to Tower Inn and Hamburger Mary’s.
YPSILANTI, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington

While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
FARMINGTON, MI

