Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
go955.com
AUDIO: Manager and Kalamazoo Township Board appear at odds
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tensions between the Kalamazoo Township Board and their manager Dexter Mitchell have apparently been slowly growing since they decided a few years ago to hire their first CEO, rather than elect them. It all boiled over for some trustees after his decision to...
go955.com
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes helped by area high school students
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Students from two Kalamazoo high schools joined forces on Wednesday, December 14 to help those in the community struggling with food insecurity. Both Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix High Schools held a youth food drive to collect food and monetary donations for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.
go955.com
Sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School’s superintendent leaves many with questions
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is raising questions among many on why she left. Raichoudhuri signed on as KPS Superintendent in February of 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at Monday night’s board of education meeting on December 12 was where her tenure came to an abrupt end.
Comments / 0