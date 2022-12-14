KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is raising questions among many on why she left. Raichoudhuri signed on as KPS Superintendent in February of 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at Monday night’s board of education meeting on December 12 was where her tenure came to an abrupt end.

