Engadget

Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Daily Dose of America

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

We're back to Costco, and in today's article, I'll show you everything that's on sale. I discovered a number of products, including kitchenware, at fantastic prices. bar ice cream Delicious food and much more, but keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location. I'll say it again: these clearance finds may differ depending on your store and location. I'd also like to know where you shop at Costco; let me know in the comments where you go.
CNET

Apple Just Released iOS 16.2 Here's What's in It

We'd known it was coming for some time, and now it's here. Apple released its iOS 16.2 update for iPhones earlier Tuesday, along with iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page. The highlight of the update is the new app Freeform, a...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
GOBankingRates

Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...
Engadget

Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

We're in the...
TheStreet

Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon

Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 Pro/Max up to $437 off in Friday’s best deals, iPhone 14 cases from $37, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazon refurbished iPhone 13 Pro/Max models from $746. Those price cuts are being joined by rare discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, as well as another must-have accessory hitting its best price ever of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CBS News

Best holidays deals on Apple AirPods

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple AirPods make great stocking stuffers or holiday gifts. In fact, we chose the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as one...
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Apple Insider

OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...

