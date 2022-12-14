ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Several NFL Teams Believe Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Play This Season

By Milo Taibi
 2 days ago

One of the most prominent storylines of the 2022 NFL season has been Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency. After winning a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham has enjoyed being courted by almost every contender in the league.

While there have been ebbs and flows- including a point in time in which it seemed inevitable he'd sign with the Dallas Cowboys- it now seems the situation has stabilized.

And what teams believe right now, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, is that Beckham will sit out the season.

"Several NFL teams believe Odell Beckham is leaning toward sitting out the rest of the year and gearing up for free agency in March," Fowler tweeted . "He’ll be the prize of the free agency receiver class, one executive said." The ESPN journalist expanded on his thoughts in an article that can be found here .

Assuming Beckham does indeed sit out the season, it will mark an end to a well-publicized but ultimately fruitless year. Beckham raised eyebrows by ruling out a Rams reunion, and then was linked to juicy potential signings with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys.

Days turned into weeks, however, and teams showed skepticism that Beckham was serious about playing in 2022. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones raised the possibility that Beckham was injured and unable to contribute on the field, which likely depressed the market for Odell's services.

Beckham will still be just 30 years old by the start of next season, and there's plenty of time in his career for him to contribute to a playoff contender. It just doesn't appear that time will come in 2022.

