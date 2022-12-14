ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz flips commitment to Ohio State

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz scrambles against Watertown's Spencer Wientjes during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Watertown Stadium. Pierre won 47-13. Roger Merriam / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star quarterback in the 2023 class, announced Wednesday that he decommitted from Washington and will play at Ohio State instead, saying he was "very blessed with this opportunity."

Kienholz led T.F. Riggs High School of Pierre, S.D., to the state title as a senior this season. He threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns against just six interceptions, according to 247Sports. He added 1,436 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kienholz as the No. 14-ranked quarterback in the nation. He committed to the Huskies on June 29.

An official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 25, followed by an offer from the Buckeyes a week later, led Kienholz to change his mind, however.

He is the lone quarterback commit in the Ohio State class, which 247Sports ranks as No. 5 in the nation. --Field Level Media

Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks...
