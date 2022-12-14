ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Monthly awards Austin '2023 Bum Steer of the Year' title

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been bestowed a not-so-nice title by one of the state's most-renowned magazines. Each year, Texas Monthly awards the dishonor of its "Bum Steer Awards" to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months." This year's awards went to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert; former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker; Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party; "Floperation Lone Star"; and ... Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Texas Now Produces 3,000 Model Y Per Week

Tesla announced that the production rate at the Giga Texas plant in Austin increased to 3,000 Model Y per week. This new milestone means that the plant is able to produce some 150,000 electric cars annually (about 50 weeks times 3,000). "Giga Texas hits 3k Model Y builds/week. Congrats, Tesla...
AUSTIN, TX

