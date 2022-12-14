Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Texas Monthly awards Austin '2023 Bum Steer of the Year' title
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been bestowed a not-so-nice title by one of the state's most-renowned magazines. Each year, Texas Monthly awards the dishonor of its "Bum Steer Awards" to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months." This year's awards went to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert; former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker; Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party; "Floperation Lone Star"; and ... Austin.
Radio Ink
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million
Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Central Texas restaurant has one of the best bowls of bouillabaisse in the world: report
Enjoying some of the best cuisines in the world can happen in pretty much every city throughout Texas, but right now, it's all about finding the best bowl of bouillabaisse in the world.
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Texas Now Produces 3,000 Model Y Per Week
Tesla announced that the production rate at the Giga Texas plant in Austin increased to 3,000 Model Y per week. This new milestone means that the plant is able to produce some 150,000 electric cars annually (about 50 weeks times 3,000). "Giga Texas hits 3k Model Y builds/week. Congrats, Tesla...
Eater
Four Austin Closures to Know About: A Taiwanese Food Truck, Mexican Restaurant, NOLA-ish Spot, and All-Day Cafe
Four Austin food spots announced closures this month: Taiwanese food truck Song La in South Austin, Southern Californian-Mexican restaurant R19 in Lakeway, New Orleans-ish spot Wicky’s Walkup in East Austin, and coffee shop Thrive Craft House in Central Austin. First, Taiwanese food truck Song La announced that it would...
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
Comments / 0