ktoo.org
Dunleavy offers $7.3 billion Alaska budget, opening negotiations with wary legislators
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a first-draft $7.3 billion state budget on Wednesday, meeting a legally required deadline but acknowledging that the document is likely to change significantly as the administration negotiates with lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session. “This budget that we’re submitting, as always, is a talking point with...
Oil prices force Dunleavy to dip into reserves for budget
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he...
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
Payment coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon
Alaska’s state government raises hundreds of millions of dollars each year through the sale of oil that when burned contributes to climate change. Now the state is looking to also make money by preventing some of these gasses from entering the atmosphere. Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce a bill this upcoming legislative session aimed […] The post Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
ktoo.org
Newscast — Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Alaska’s new lieutenant governor Nancy Dahlstrom steps into the spotlight;. Student employees in the University of Alaska system seek to unionize;. The Spring herring forecast for Sitka Sound is historically high, but slightly lower than last years’ forecast;. The state is auctioning 3 million oil and gas leases...
Green's plan to eliminate food and medicine tax may not have a clear path
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green's plan to end the state's excise tax on food and medicine is not out of the realm of possibility, but it won't be easy, the executive director president of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii said. The governor proposed eliminating the taxes during...
Study: Alaskans pay more for professional licenses
(The Center Square) - Alaskans who pay for certification or licensure as required for their work are spending less time on average but are also paying almost twice as much as their counterparts in other states, a newly-released national study occupational licensing shows.
webcenterfairbanks.com
National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions for Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska may see improvements to its military infrastructure under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023. The NDAA, which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support on December 8, was scheduled for a final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, December 14.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 15 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A tanner season in Unalaska, story by Theo Greenly of KUCB, Robert Woolsey’s Sitka herring outlook, courtesy of KCAW, plus the state needs crab disaster docs, and the fed declines to take emergency action on Bristol Bay red king crab.
proclaimerscv.com
Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits
The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
radiokenai.com
Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Special Lease Sale is Live
The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas launched a special lease sale for the Cook Inlet region on Tuesday December 13th, 2022. Bidding is available online through the EnergyNet platform until Dec. 28, and bid results will be published Dec. 30. The State typically holds two oil and gas lease...
ktoo.org
State opens bidding on additional Cook Inlet lease sale
The State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this month — just ahead of another lease sale from the federal government. The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas said 721 tracts will be out for bid during...
nationalfisherman.com
Alaska board sets new Bristol Bay net rules
The Alaska Board of Fisheries snuffed out proposals that would have limited the length of towlines between Bristol Bay drift vessels and their nets to 100 feet, opting instead to set the maximum towline length to 600 feet at its December meeting. But the board extended the distance that set gill nets can fish offshore in Bristol Bay.
Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. The post Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
Alaska State Trooper Dies in Rare Muskox Attack
An Alaska State Trooper was killed by a muskox Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, Curtis Worland, an officer in charge of prisoner transport and courthouse security, was hazing a group of muskoxen that were too close to his kenneled dogs near Nome, Alaska when the attack occurred. Worland was trying to keep the wild animals away from his domestic dogs. He died at the scene of the incident.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gas prices drop in Alaska and around the U.S.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In June of 2022, average gas prices peaked in the United States at more than $5 a gallon, considerably higher in much of Alaska. However, since then, prices have been dropping around the country. According to Jared Bernstein, a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, “The price of gas nationally is now down below where it was a year ago, below where it was before Putin invaded Ukraine and you saw a real spike in energy prices.”
ktoo.org
Alaska Rep. Eastman claims Oath Keepers were in Capitol to protect police, not overthrow government
Alaska state Rep. David Eastman acknowledged at a trial this week that he’s a member of the Oath Keepers and that he went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to then-President Trump’s rally protesting the election. But Eastman maintains neither he nor the Oath Keepers were interested in overthrowing the government.
