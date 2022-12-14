ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock Graduate Finishes College Education 50 Years After Starting

A UA Little Rock history student is celebrating the completion of his lifelong dream of finishing his college education, a dream that is 50 years in the making. By all measures, Ellis “Gene” Thompson of Little Rock has led a very successful life. He has a loving family and had a very successful career in media sales spanning more than four decades.
UA Little Rock Graduate Prepares for Future as Surgeon

A graduating UA Little Rock student is thankful to the university for helping her prepare for a future career helping people as a medical surgeon. Taylor Arnold, a senior biology major from Hot Springs, said she was inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps to the medical field. “It...
Little Rock Wrestling Team Donates Over 200 Hams to Feed the Hungry

The Little Rock Wrestling Team has donated more than 200 hams to the nonprofit Every Arkansan to help feed people in need in central Arkansas. The hams will be distributed to Arkansas families during a Christmas celebration at the Arkansas Dream Center on Dec. 16. Every Arkansan will also deliver hams to their 14 mobile sites in Central Arkansas during the week of Christmas.
Graduating Student Finds New Career, Love of Writing at UA Little Rock

Kristina Johnson, a Little Rock native who now lives in Hot Springs Village, has known since high school that she wanted to pursue her passion for writing in college. “When I was a senior, I thought about what I was good at. I really liked English and creative writing. I’ve enjoyed writing short stories in my free time for many years.”
HISTORY MINUTE: Albert Pike

He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter. Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and...
FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
Producers: Control predators on the farm or ranch

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Controlling predators on a farm or ranch is not easy, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “Remember that all organisms need three keys for survival – food,...
Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
First Security acquires property near I-430 for new Little Rock HQ

First Security Bancorp has purchased property from Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Rodney Parham Road near I-430 in Little Rock, where it will establish its Little Rock headquarters. The Searcy-based financial institution made the announcement on Thursday (Dec. 15). The campus at 4001 Rodney Parham Road will include...
Producers: Winter can mean more problems with predators

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – As winter nears, farmers and ranchers can expect more trouble with predators, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “The recent headline from Georgia about a livestock guardian...
