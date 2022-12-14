Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Graduate Finishes College Education 50 Years After Starting
A UA Little Rock history student is celebrating the completion of his lifelong dream of finishing his college education, a dream that is 50 years in the making. By all measures, Ellis “Gene” Thompson of Little Rock has led a very successful life. He has a loving family and had a very successful career in media sales spanning more than four decades.
After 20 years, determined Little Rock woman graduates from college
A woman just received her bachelor's degree from University of Arkansas at Little Rock more than two decades after she began her college career.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Graduate Prepares for Future as Surgeon
A graduating UA Little Rock student is thankful to the university for helping her prepare for a future career helping people as a medical surgeon. Taylor Arnold, a senior biology major from Hot Springs, said she was inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps to the medical field. “It...
ualr.edu
Little Rock Wrestling Team Donates Over 200 Hams to Feed the Hungry
The Little Rock Wrestling Team has donated more than 200 hams to the nonprofit Every Arkansan to help feed people in need in central Arkansas. The hams will be distributed to Arkansas families during a Christmas celebration at the Arkansas Dream Center on Dec. 16. Every Arkansan will also deliver hams to their 14 mobile sites in Central Arkansas during the week of Christmas.
ualr.edu
Graduating Student Finds New Career, Love of Writing at UA Little Rock
Kristina Johnson, a Little Rock native who now lives in Hot Springs Village, has known since high school that she wanted to pursue her passion for writing in college. “When I was a senior, I thought about what I was good at. I really liked English and creative writing. I’ve enjoyed writing short stories in my free time for many years.”
arkadelphian.com
HISTORY MINUTE: Albert Pike
He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter. Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and...
talkbusiness.net
Minority-owned and operated financial institution opens in North Little Rock
People Trust Credit Union, which bills itself as Arkansas’ first minority-owned and operated financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its first location in North Little Rock’s Rose City neighborhood Wednesday (Dec. 14). People Trust Credit Union is an accredited, full-service credit union focused on restoring access to...
FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers: Control predators on the farm or ranch
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Controlling predators on a farm or ranch is not easy, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “Remember that all organisms need three keys for survival – food,...
Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Hot Springs
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
Cinnamon Crème Bakery brings homemade cinnamon rolls to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nearly three decades, the Cooper family has owned and operated restaurants and bakeries in Star City, Arkansas where they've left mouths watering for more. For many in that southeastern portion of Arkansas, their food has left quite the impression and has become iconic as...
talkbusiness.net
First Security acquires property near I-430 for new Little Rock HQ
First Security Bancorp has purchased property from Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Rodney Parham Road near I-430 in Little Rock, where it will establish its Little Rock headquarters. The Searcy-based financial institution made the announcement on Thursday (Dec. 15). The campus at 4001 Rodney Parham Road will include...
HEALTH MATTERS: Baptist Health uses new device to transport donor hearts
Baptist Health has a new way to transport donor hearts and give transplant patients a better chance at life.
Basketball talent nationwide coming to Pine Bluff for King Cotton Holiday Classic
Look ahead to one of Arkansas' top high school basketball tournaments as players from around the country flock to Pine Bluff for the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge directs $140 million to general revenue in fight against opioids
Arkansas lawmakers will soon see a $140 million boost in the fight against the opioid epidemic headed their way from the attorney general's office.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers: Winter can mean more problems with predators
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – As winter nears, farmers and ranchers can expect more trouble with predators, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “The recent headline from Georgia about a livestock guardian...
How giving can be a gift for you
A big part of the holiday fun is giving! It is no secret that giving impacts not only the recipient but the gifter, too.
