Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
I Miss the Pasta Fagioli at Scruples in Waterbury
I took a walk down Waterbury, Connecticut memory lane with my Aunt and Uncle this weekend. We chatted about the city we all grew up in, and how it's changed from the 1950's - 2000's. We mostly talked about the wonderful people that we met along the way, and the memories that we cherish.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
What Concerts Did You See at Lake Compounce Back in the Day?
I just saw that Lake Compounce in Bristol is building a floating stage in order to host live music and entertainment in the summer of 2023 and it started me thinking about all the great shows I saw back in the day there. Between 1988 and 1992, Compounce hosted some...
trumbulltimes.com
Three CT drag queens to appear on next season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is returning to MTV on Friday, Jan. 6 and will feature three Connecticut drag queens vying for the crown and the cash prize of $200,000. West Hartford's Amethyst, Hartford's Robin Fierce and Ansonia's...
connecticuthistory.org
Southbury Takes On the Nazis
In the late 1930s, in an attempt to avoid a second world war, countries around the globe worked to curb increasingly hostile Nazi aggression through policies of appeasement. The United States did its part by not only avoiding military intervention in Europe but also by allowing the German-American Bund (the American wing of the Nazi party) to set up camps across the country. When the Nazis moved into Southbury, however, local citizens reacted forcefully, eventually pushing the anti-Semitic settlers out of the state.
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash !
2022-12-15@3:11pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Platt at Beechmont Avenue is closed due to a crash with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside This Private Island House for Sale Just Outside of NYC
Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?. Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights at Kenwood Estates
Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
