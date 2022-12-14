ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

I Miss the Pasta Fagioli at Scruples in Waterbury

I took a walk down Waterbury, Connecticut memory lane with my Aunt and Uncle this weekend. We chatted about the city we all grew up in, and how it's changed from the 1950's - 2000's. We mostly talked about the wonderful people that we met along the way, and the memories that we cherish.
WATERBURY, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Southbury Takes On the Nazis

In the late 1930s, in an attempt to avoid a second world war, countries around the globe worked to curb increasingly hostile Nazi aggression through policies of appeasement. The United States did its part by not only avoiding military intervention in Europe but also by allowing the German-American Bund (the American wing of the Nazi party) to set up camps across the country. When the Nazis moved into Southbury, however, local citizens reacted forcefully, eventually pushing the anti-Semitic settlers out of the state.
SOUTHBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash !

2022-12-15@3:11pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Platt at Beechmont Avenue is closed due to a crash with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Thrillist

Take a Look Inside This Private Island House for Sale Just Outside of NYC

Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?. Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights at Kenwood Estates

Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
GRISWOLD, CT

