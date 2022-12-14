ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur d’Alene, ID Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 2 days ago

The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly.

Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on pace with the national population change or faster. In any area, population change is the result of migration and natural change. Migration refers to the net change in people moving to and from an area, while natural change is the difference between births and deaths.

Due to these factors, the Coeur d'Alene metro area in Idaho reported 16.5% population growth in the last five years, the 14th most among 381 U.S. metro areas with available data. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey shows that Coeur d'Alene's population grew to 179,789 from 154,311 in 2016.

Economic opportunity is one of the most common reasons people move within the United States, and areas with strong job markets can provide better economic stability for new families. Over the last five years, unemployment in the metro area has fallen considerably. As of the end of 2021, 3.0% of the Coeur d'Alene labor force were out of work, down from 4.2% at the end of 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RankMetro area2016-2021 Pop. change (%)2021 population2016 populationDec. 2021 unemployment (%)Dec. 2016 unemployment (%)1Jackson, TN39.6180,799129,5273.74.82Manhattan, KS38.1133,93297,0042.53.43Fayetteville, NC37.9524,588380,3895.56.34Longview, TX32.4287,868217,4465.46.35Ames, IA30.0126,19597,0902.02.26Sumter, SC26.4135,782107,3964.05.57Morristown, TN22.6143,855117,3203.85.08Wausau-Weston, WI22.6166,189135,6032.23.39Gainesville, FL22.4344,881281,7963.64.210Columbia, MO20.5212,796176,5942.23.011St. George, UT19.3191,226160,2451.83.512Clarksville, TN-KY16.9329,864282,0754.15.413Durham-Chapel Hill, NC16.9654,012559,5353.14.414Coeur d'Alene, ID16.5179,789154,3113.04.215Boise City, ID16.1801,470690,2142.33.516Hattiesburg, MS15.9172,507148,8033.34.917Pocatello, ID15.797,64584,3772.43.418Provo-Orem, UT15.6696,699602,5431.53.019Greeley, CO15.3340,036294,9324.92.920Charleston, WV15.2252,942219,5793.85.4

Comments / 6

Eric Nelson
2d ago

Californians and other big city transplants moving in ruining our beautiful town, changing state laws and running up the price of real estate forcing locals to move from their life long homes. My wife and I bought our first home for 220k and 2 years later the price inflated to 450k. Seniors are losing their homes because they can’t afford the taxes anymore.

Reply(1)
5
Sir Knight
1d ago

Very sad! But if the farmers had not sold the land and planning boards had not approved these great big build plans and, if commissioners and city councils would have passed low-density zoning, we would NOT have such population growth. You elected these decision-makers!! What are YOU going to do about it??

Reply
2
 

