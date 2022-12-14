ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota joins others in banning TikTok from state devices

By By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has joined other governors in banning the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices.

The governor's order also prohibits employees from using the app while connected to the state's network. The North Dakota Information Technology, the state's IT department, will oversee the control of the ban, according to Burgum.

"Protecting citizens' data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government," Burgum said in a news release. "Reducing this security risk is the right thing to do, and we would offer NDIT's support to assist and advise any partner entities that wish to pursue similar measures."

North Dakota joins Wisconsin, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Alabama and Maryland in banning the social media platform. Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, has filed legislation prohibiting TikTok from state-owned devices.

All have said they are concerned about the leak of data by the social media app to the Chinese government.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., has the same concerns. He is co-sponsoring legislation calling for a nationwide ban with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“TikTok is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. That means the CCP can track your location,' Gallagher said. "It can track your keystrokes. It can censor your news. Why would we give our foremost adversary that amount of power?"

TikTok officials told Fox 11 News the bans are fueled by misinformation.

"We are happy to continue having constructive meetings with state policymakers to discuss our privacy and security practices," TikTok officials said in a statement. "We are disappointed that many state agencies, offices, and universities will no longer be able to use TikTok to build communities and connect with constituents."

