Every Country That Has Abolished the Death Penalty, and When

More and more countries have turned away from the death penalty. Since 1976, 75 nations have struck down capital punishment for all crimes, according to Death Penalty Information Center. Others have abolished the death penalty for “ordinary crimes” but allow it only for exceptional crimes or those committed in exceptional circumstances.

In all,144 countries no longer impose the death penalty either through their laws or in practice, Amnesty International reports. (On the other hand, these are the 18 countries still enacting the death penalty. )

To find which countries have abolished the death penalty and when, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the Death Penalty Information Center . Countries are ordered chronologically by when they completely abolished the death penalty.

Portugal was the first in the wave of countries that abolished capital punishment beginning in 1976. The latest nation to make the same move was Papua New Guinea, which took the death penalty off the books just this year.

Nearly all European countries have abolished the death penalty. And though Russia retains it, there has been a moratorium on executions there since 1996-1997. Belarus is the only Eurpoean country that fully retains capital punishment, even recently adding crimes to the list of those punishable by death.

Many South American countries, too, have abolished capital punishment, though a few, such as Brazil and Peru have only abolished it for “ordinary crimes” and are not on the list. Many African nations, including Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Congo, have also abolished the death penalty.

On the other hand, many Asian countries, including Japan, China, and India, as well as Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, retain the death penalty.

Similarly, and unlike its neighbors Canada and Mexico, the U.S. is not in the list. The federal government and the military permit capital punishment, though the Biden Administration has placed a moratorium on carrying out federal death sentences since July 1, 2021.

In addition, each state can decide whether to impose the death penalty by legislative action. Between 2009 and 2021, New Mexico, Illinois, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Virginia have removed the death penalty from their laws. In total, 23 states have no death penalty, while 27 retain the death penalty, though three - California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania - have a moratorium. See the states with the most people on death row.

Click here to see every country that has abolished the death penalty, and when.

Portugal

> Year abolished death penalty: 1976

Denmark

> Year abolished death penalty: 1978

Luxembourg

> Year abolished death penalty: 1979

Nicaragua

> Year abolished death penalty: 1979

Norway

> Year abolished death penalty: 1979

Cape Verde

> Year abolished death penalty: 1981

France

> Year abolished death penalty: 1981

The Netherlands

> Year abolished death penalty: 1982

Australia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1985

Haiti

> Year abolished death penalty: 1987

Liechtenstein

> Year abolished death penalty: 1987

The German Democratic Republic

> Year abolished death penalty: 1987

Cambodia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

New Zealand

> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

Romania

> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

Slovenia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

Andorra

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Croatia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Hungary

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Ireland

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Mozambique

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Namibia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Sao Tomé and Principe

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

The Czech and Slovak Federal Republic

> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

Angola

> Year abolished death penalty: 1992

Paraguay

> Year abolished death penalty: 1992

Switzerland

> Year abolished death penalty: 1992

Guinea-Bissau

> Year abolished death penalty: 1993

Hong Kong

> Year abolished death penalty: 1993

Seychelles

> Year abolished death penalty: 1993

Italy

> Year abolished death penalty: 1994

Djibouti

> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

Mauritius

> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

Moldova

> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

Spain

> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

Belgium

> Year abolished death penalty: 1996

Georgia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

Nepal

> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

Poland

> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

South Africa

> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

Azerbaijan

> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

Bulgaria

> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

Canada

> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

Estonia

> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

Lithuania

> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

United Kingdom

> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

East Timor

> Year abolished death penalty: 1999

Turkmenistan

> Year abolished death penalty: 1999

Ukraine

> Year abolished death penalty: 1999

Cote d'Ivoire

> Year abolished death penalty: 2000

Malta

> Year abolished death penalty: 2000

Bosnia-Herzegovina

> Year abolished death penalty: 2001

Cyprus

> Year abolished death penalty: 2002

The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (now two states Serbia and Montenegro)

> Year abolished death penalty: 2002

Bhutan

> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

Samoa

> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

Senegal

> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

Turkey

> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

Liberia

> Year abolished death penalty: 2005

Mexico

> Year abolished death penalty: 2005

Philippines

> Year abolished death penalty: 2006

Albania

> Year abolished death penalty: 2007

Rwanda

> Year abolished death penalty: 2007

Argentina

> Year abolished death penalty: 2008

Chile

> Year abolished death penalty: 2008

Uzbekistan

> Year abolished death penalty: 2008

Burundi

> Year abolished death penalty: 2009

Togo

> Year abolished death penalty: 2009

Gabon

> Year abolished death penalty: 2010

Latvia

> Year abolished death penalty: 2012

Bolivia

> Year abolished death penalty: 2013

Congo (republic)

> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

Fiji

> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

Madagascar

> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

Suriname

> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

Benin

> Year abolished death penalty: 2016

Nauru

> Year abolished death penalty: 2016

Guinea

> Year abolished death penalty: 2017

Burkina Faso

> Year abolished death penalty: 2018

Chad

> Year abolished death penalty: 2020

Kazakhstan

> Year abolished death penalty: 2021

Sierra Leone

> Year abolished death penalty: 2021

Papua New Guinea

> Year abolished death penalty: 2022

