Every Country That Has Abolished the Death Penalty, and When

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NL4hu_0jiRyD5800 More and more countries have turned away from the death penalty. Since 1976, 75 nations have struck down capital punishment for all crimes, according to Death Penalty Information Center. Others have abolished the death penalty for “ordinary crimes” but allow it only for exceptional crimes or those committed in exceptional circumstances.

In all,144 countries no longer impose the death penalty either through their laws or in practice, Amnesty International reports. (On the other hand, these are the 18 countries still enacting the death penalty. )

To find which countries have abolished the death penalty and when, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the Death Penalty Information Center . Countries are ordered chronologically by when they completely abolished the death penalty.

Portugal was the first in the wave of countries that abolished capital punishment beginning in 1976. The latest nation to make the same move was Papua New Guinea, which took the death penalty off the books just this year.

Nearly all European countries have abolished the death penalty. And though Russia retains it, there has been a moratorium on executions there since 1996-1997. Belarus is the only Eurpoean country that fully retains capital punishment, even recently adding crimes to the list of those punishable by death.

Many South American countries, too, have abolished capital punishment, though a few, such as Brazil and Peru have only abolished it for “ordinary crimes” and are not on the list. Many African nations, including Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Congo, have also abolished the death penalty.

On the other hand, many Asian countries, including Japan, China, and India, as well as Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, retain the death penalty.

Similarly, and unlike its neighbors Canada and Mexico, the U.S. is not in the list. The federal government and the military permit capital punishment, though the Biden Administration has placed a moratorium on carrying out federal death sentences since July 1, 2021.

In addition, each state can decide whether to impose the death penalty by legislative action. Between 2009 and 2021, New Mexico, Illinois, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Virginia have removed the death penalty from their laws. In total, 23 states have no death penalty, while 27  retain the death penalty, though three - California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania - have a moratorium. See the states with the most people on death row.

Click here to see every country that has abolished the death penalty, and when.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CD0yY_0jiRyD5800

Portugal
> Year abolished death penalty: 1976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHOfm_0jiRyD5800

Denmark
> Year abolished death penalty: 1978

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2y63_0jiRyD5800

Luxembourg
> Year abolished death penalty: 1979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSrHz_0jiRyD5800

Nicaragua
> Year abolished death penalty: 1979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QngHP_0jiRyD5800

Norway
> Year abolished death penalty: 1979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2dEf_0jiRyD5800

Cape Verde
> Year abolished death penalty: 1981

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yc8FV_0jiRyD5800

France
> Year abolished death penalty: 1981

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUIEt_0jiRyD5800

The Netherlands
> Year abolished death penalty: 1982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3P2Q_0jiRyD5800

Australia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EO5kl_0jiRyD5800

Haiti
> Year abolished death penalty: 1987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKEau_0jiRyD5800

Liechtenstein
> Year abolished death penalty: 1987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUoZS_0jiRyD5800

The German Democratic Republic
> Year abolished death penalty: 1987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQLcV_0jiRyD5800

Cambodia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7fKO_0jiRyD5800

New Zealand
> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dc175_0jiRyD5800

Romania
> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtpxT_0jiRyD5800

Slovenia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sSlV_0jiRyD5800

Andorra
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRO4P_0jiRyD5800

Croatia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfIzr_0jiRyD5800

Hungary
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXtO7_0jiRyD5800

Ireland
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQamF_0jiRyD5800

Mozambique
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVwfb_0jiRyD5800

Namibia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCrGm_0jiRyD5800

Sao Tomé and Principe
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40P6vd_0jiRyD5800

The Czech and Slovak Federal Republic
> Year abolished death penalty: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGT7x_0jiRyD5800

Angola
> Year abolished death penalty: 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mATVD_0jiRyD5800

Paraguay
> Year abolished death penalty: 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pp9bO_0jiRyD5800

Switzerland
> Year abolished death penalty: 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJR4Y_0jiRyD5800

Guinea-Bissau
> Year abolished death penalty: 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4aFB_0jiRyD5800

Hong Kong
> Year abolished death penalty: 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8KLS_0jiRyD5800

Seychelles
> Year abolished death penalty: 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0vcm_0jiRyD5800

Italy
> Year abolished death penalty: 1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OanCo_0jiRyD5800

Djibouti
> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJCiT_0jiRyD5800

Mauritius
> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muTyj_0jiRyD5800

Moldova
> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NWAJ_0jiRyD5800

Spain
> Year abolished death penalty: 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vfunz_0jiRyD5800

Belgium
> Year abolished death penalty: 1996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Dk1X_0jiRyD5800

Georgia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNfCn_0jiRyD5800

Nepal
> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEPQC_0jiRyD5800

Poland
> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30juGd_0jiRyD5800

South Africa
> Year abolished death penalty: 1997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLljH_0jiRyD5800

Azerbaijan
> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KT5aC_0jiRyD5800

Bulgaria
> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJoYy_0jiRyD5800

Canada
> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaEfA_0jiRyD5800

Estonia
> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWa0A_0jiRyD5800

Lithuania
> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KWgi_0jiRyD5800

United Kingdom
> Year abolished death penalty: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKJWl_0jiRyD5800

East Timor
> Year abolished death penalty: 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmOtf_0jiRyD5800

Turkmenistan
> Year abolished death penalty: 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCrgG_0jiRyD5800

Ukraine
> Year abolished death penalty: 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGjVV_0jiRyD5800

Cote d'Ivoire
> Year abolished death penalty: 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbuB3_0jiRyD5800

Malta
> Year abolished death penalty: 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CK3y1_0jiRyD5800

Bosnia-Herzegovina
> Year abolished death penalty: 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1oDL_0jiRyD5800

Cyprus
> Year abolished death penalty: 2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gK3xJ_0jiRyD5800

The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (now two states Serbia and Montenegro)
> Year abolished death penalty: 2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnU0Y_0jiRyD5800

Bhutan
> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eXmR_0jiRyD5800

Samoa
> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dSB5_0jiRyD5800

Senegal
> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4Cod_0jiRyD5800

Turkey
> Year abolished death penalty: 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN5UL_0jiRyD5800

Liberia
> Year abolished death penalty: 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgRLD_0jiRyD5800

Mexico
> Year abolished death penalty: 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fy1ld_0jiRyD5800

Philippines
> Year abolished death penalty: 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPjRA_0jiRyD5800

Albania
> Year abolished death penalty: 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVYvV_0jiRyD5800

Rwanda
> Year abolished death penalty: 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqv3Z_0jiRyD5800

Argentina
> Year abolished death penalty: 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGpiu_0jiRyD5800

Chile
> Year abolished death penalty: 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDQCp_0jiRyD5800

Uzbekistan
> Year abolished death penalty: 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnDic_0jiRyD5800

Burundi
> Year abolished death penalty: 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i563X_0jiRyD5800

Togo
> Year abolished death penalty: 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBKTL_0jiRyD5800

Gabon
> Year abolished death penalty: 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrcIk_0jiRyD5800

Latvia
> Year abolished death penalty: 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yP0j_0jiRyD5800

Bolivia
> Year abolished death penalty: 2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6SWm_0jiRyD5800

Congo (republic)
> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRgxp_0jiRyD5800

Fiji
> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eA4gG_0jiRyD5800

Madagascar
> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgNyJ_0jiRyD5800

Suriname
> Year abolished death penalty: 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ol5sN_0jiRyD5800

Benin
> Year abolished death penalty: 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ5Vo_0jiRyD5800

Nauru
> Year abolished death penalty: 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXf9k_0jiRyD5800

Guinea
> Year abolished death penalty: 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pj7ck_0jiRyD5800

Burkina Faso
> Year abolished death penalty: 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smPaB_0jiRyD5800

Chad
> Year abolished death penalty: 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un05m_0jiRyD5800

Kazakhstan
> Year abolished death penalty: 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0iD3_0jiRyD5800

Sierra Leone
> Year abolished death penalty: 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3tnP_0jiRyD5800

Papua New Guinea
> Year abolished death penalty: 2022

