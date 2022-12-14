Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
″ In my case it wouldn’t be like that, I have my godfathers here… ″
The statements of Sergio Conceicao, coach of the Porto club, at a press conference to review the match against Vizela, which is scheduled to take place on Friday (8:30 pm), referring to the last round of the League Cup group stage. Vesela has differed since Alvaro Pacheco was replaced by...
'Sunderland fans are loud!' - Hull boss issues challenge to supporters
Liam Rosenior says Hull fans will have to be at their best to down out traveling Sunderland support.
brytfmonline.com
“Nobody forgets what he gave to this country”: 16 players from the national team responded to the departure of Fernando Santos – National Teams.
Pedro Proensa: “There is one thing you will always have in football: memory”. Pedro Proenca, the president of Liga Portugal, has left an open letter to Fernando Santos. On social media, the coach highlighted the coach’s achievements at the helm of the national team. This is the message...
brytfmonline.com
Cristiano Ronaldo and 9 other players remained silent after leaving Fernando Santos – National Teams
Fernando Santos left the national team coaching staff on Thursday. In his “farewell” speech to the team, the “engineer” thanked “all the players without exception” with whom he worked during his eight years in charge of Portugal. However, counting only 26 athletes invited by...
Comments / 0