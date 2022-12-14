Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.
WCAX
Vt. Police Academy to ask for comprehensive training review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
WCAX
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
WCAX
Coffee and Corrections: café opens at SSCF
mynbc5.com
Nulhegan chief blesses Vermont ski area's new name, replacing ‘Suicide Six' moniker
POMFRET, Vt. — A Vermont ski area received the blessing from the leader of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation — in a celebration of the destination’s new name, which uses his people’s language. “Connecting this place with the original people who lived here...
Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support
Our wildlife can’t wait. For wood turtles and hundreds of other at-risk species like Canada lynx and the Eastern meadowlarks, it would be a shame if this bill died inches from the end zone. Read the story on VTDigger here: Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support.
mynbc5.com
Winter storm hits Vermont, New York, causing slippery commutes
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than a foot of snow across Vermont and Northern New York, causing a slippery evening commute for drivers heading home for the weekend. Snow began to fall overnight on Thursday in our region, as the Nor'easter was expected to drop anywhere from...
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
WCAX
How a Vt. nonprofit hopes suitcase art will help stock outdoor gear libraries
WCAX
Winter manure spreading ban starts Friday
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The winter manure-spreading ban in Vermont began Friday. The ban means no manure or other ag waste -- including compost and spoiled feed -- can be spread on fields throughout the state. It’s a required part of the strategy to protect water quality and natural resources...
WCAX
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business? And just who is allowed to use the Vermont name? When it comes to using Vermont in a company or product name, you might be surprised to learn that there are not many legal requirements. And the values consumers typically associate with the name might not necessarily be reflected in the product. Reporter Ike Bendavid dug into a company many Channel 3 viewers may be familiar with, but found their product appears to have little connection to Vermont.
We are halfway there!
We have until Dec. 31 to send 40,000 meals Read the story on VTDigger here: We are halfway there!.
Illegal entries into Vermont surge in November
(The Center Square) – Foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S. are increasingly entering through Vermont at an unprecedented rate. In October, the Swanton Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes all of Vermont, saw a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals compared to last year, according to Border Patrol data. Agents apprehended 334 people from 19 countries in October, and the “upward trend continues,” Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. ...
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
WCAX
Missing Kids: how 2022′s numbers compare to years past
WCAX
Missing from the mailbox, check fraud numbers increase
WCAX
Vt. House speaker to focus on child care next session
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski says she’s taking lessons learned during a summit about child care with her to the Statehouse come January. Krowinski and Lt. Governor Molly Gray held a summit last week of policymakers and advocates to talk about child care, working families, the caregiving economy, and universal access to paid family leave.
Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters
By Anne Sosin Editor’s note: This commentary is by Anne N. Sosin, a policy fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences at Dartmouth College. A recent Vermont Public story profiled a home health […] Read More The post Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
