The NBA is in full swing and a number of former Blue Devils are shining for their teams. The Blue Zone takes a look:. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft has certainly lived up to expectations in his first season with the Magic. After missing two weeks with a sprained ankle, Banchero has come back and is playing exceptionally well. He has recorded five-straight games with 20 or more points, and has grabbed more than 10 rebounds in two of those games. Notably, he has helped lead Orlando to a four-game winning streak, which marks its longest streak since the 2020-21 season. Banchero leads all rookies with 34.8 minutes and 21.7 points per game. In addition, he is proving to be a valuable facilitator, ranking third amongst rookies in assists per game with 3.9. The Magic will put its winning streak on the line as it travels to Boston to face fellow Blue Devil Jayson Tatum and the Celtics Dec. 16.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO