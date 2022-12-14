ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program

Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
Chronicle

Duke in the NBA: Williamson powers Pelicans forward, Griffin notches second buzzer beater of season

The NBA is in full swing and a number of former Blue Devils are shining for their teams. The Blue Zone takes a look:. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft has certainly lived up to expectations in his first season with the Magic. After missing two weeks with a sprained ankle, Banchero has come back and is playing exceptionally well. He has recorded five-straight games with 20 or more points, and has grabbed more than 10 rebounds in two of those games. Notably, he has helped lead Orlando to a four-game winning streak, which marks its longest streak since the 2020-21 season. Banchero leads all rookies with 34.8 minutes and 21.7 points per game. In addition, he is proving to be a valuable facilitator, ranking third amongst rookies in assists per game with 3.9. The Magic will put its winning streak on the line as it travels to Boston to face fellow Blue Devil Jayson Tatum and the Celtics Dec. 16.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Examining the Real Culprit in Broncos' Sustained Injury Woes

Over the recent years, the Denver Broncos have dealt with many injuries, with 2022 featuring an extremely high number. That elephant in the room is worth scrutinizing, as well as the specifics of Denver's bad injury luck. Who's to blame for the Broncos' injury epidemic? The Broncos are poised to...
DENVER, CO
Chronicle

Vikings Blast Comets in League Battle

Mossyrock: K. Kolb 12, E. Kolb 18, Fry 3, M. Cooper 5, Munoz 14, Vigre 2, Cushman 3, Young 7, Isom 9. Naselle: Strange 7, J. Lindstrom 4, Pakenen 10, K. Lindstrom 12, Bergeson 6, Anderson 3, Huff 2, Toftemark 3. Reversing its previous fortunes against Naselle teams of the...
MOSSYROCK, WA

