Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Significant changes needed to New Haven schools
We are speeding towards the end of this year and the beginning of a new one, and over the horizon we can see a looming disaster related to public education in New Haven. Yet no one in leadership seems to be able to see or may be deliberately ignoring the approaching disaster.
wiltonbulletin.com
David Rafferty (opinion): First selectman Camillo meddled in Greenwich BOE elections
In this current climate of deranged politics masquerading as normal discourse, the likelihood of any elected Democrat or Republican acting all bipartisany and voting for the other team is typically a Kumbaya fantasy. Which is what made what happened Thursday night so unusual, when Democrats on the Board of Education threw in the towel and both nominated and voted unanimously for Republican Joe Kelly to serve as chair of the board.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Moving on from 'Democrat-lite' Republicans in Greenwich RTC
Ed Dadakis’ letter public attack on fellow Greenwich Republicans (Greenwich Sentinel, Dec. 9) firmly reminds me of a self-styled local “Republican” provocateur of Reagan’s 11th commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of thy fellow Republican.”. Reagan famously asked for decorum among Republicans while running for...
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk receives $2 million to improve blighted property in MLK Corridor project
NORWALK — An additional $2 million of state funding will go toward improving the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor in South Norwalk. Gov. Ned Lamont has designated about $24.6 million in state funding to go toward local communities combating blight. The funds were distributed to 41 projects across 16...
milfordmirror.com
CT organizations receive $1 million to help build environmental careers for underserved residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut organizations received a total of $1 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide environmental job training for city residents, the agency announced on Wednesday. The Workplace, Inc., based in Bridgeport, and the Northwest Regional Workforce...
darientimes.com
Bryant School in Bridgeport 'locks out' in response to potential threat, district says
BRIDGEPORT — A local elementary school took security measures Tuesday afternoon in response to a potential threat, according to a pop-up alert on the Bridgeport Public Schools website. Bryant School at 230 Poplar St. entered “lock-in/lock-out” mode around 12:46 p.m. Tuesday “because a dangerous person is suspected to be...
stamfordplus.com
Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Safer road design can save lives in Stamford
No one should die trying to cross the street on their way home from work, but that is sadly what happened to Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano early in the morning on Dec. 3 when a driver hit them with a car on Washington Boulevard and killed them. Their deaths are tragic and an outrage. We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.
bkreader.com
1,200 Kids in Canarsie, East Flatbush Just Received $1000 in College Funds to Combat Racial Wealth Gap
The Mayor’s Office of Equity, the NYC Department of Education, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, and Brooklyn Community Foundation, celebrated together with families, students, school leaders, the Gray Foundation and NYC Kids RISE today at P.S. 276 in Canarsie. The organizations announced that 1,200 first graders in East Flatbush...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT lawmakers vow to boost protection for survivors after Milford domestic homicide
State and federal lawmakers from Connecticut are vowing to take steps to increase protections and support for survivors of domestic violence following the alleged murder of a Milford woman by the father of one of her children. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said she and Governor Ned Lamont “want to do...
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak
Service in and out of Penn Station is subject to up to 45-minute delays. There is fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.
Adams, Hochul Promising to Transform New York City
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have outlined a plan they say will make New York “work for everyone.”
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
WEED BUS BUST: Queens 'Beach Boyz' sold pot out of converted school bus 7 days a week
The weed bus was operating across from the Rockaway Ferry Dock in Rockaway Park, less than two blocks from nearby schools, according to Queens D.A. Melinda Katz.
constructiondive.com
Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall
A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
Mayor Adams announces citywide crackdown on illegal cannabis
The task force issued 500 violations, 66 summonses, and even two felony arrests.
norwoodnews.org
Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx
The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
