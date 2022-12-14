ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Significant changes needed to New Haven schools

We are speeding towards the end of this year and the beginning of a new one, and over the horizon we can see a looming disaster related to public education in New Haven. Yet no one in leadership seems to be able to see or may be deliberately ignoring the approaching disaster.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

David Rafferty (opinion): First selectman Camillo meddled in Greenwich BOE elections

In this current climate of deranged politics masquerading as normal discourse, the likelihood of any elected Democrat or Republican acting all bipartisany and voting for the other team is typically a Kumbaya fantasy. Which is what made what happened Thursday night so unusual, when Democrats on the Board of Education threw in the towel and both nominated and voted unanimously for Republican Joe Kelly to serve as chair of the board.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Moving on from 'Democrat-lite' Republicans in Greenwich RTC

Ed Dadakis’ letter public attack on fellow Greenwich Republicans (Greenwich Sentinel, Dec. 9) firmly reminds me of a self-styled local “Republican” provocateur of Reagan’s 11th commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of thy fellow Republican.”. Reagan famously asked for decorum among Republicans while running for...
GREENWICH, CT
stamfordplus.com

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Safer road design can save lives in Stamford

No one should die trying to cross the street on their way home from work, but that is sadly what happened to Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano early in the morning on Dec. 3 when a driver hit them with a car on Washington Boulevard and killed them. Their deaths are tragic and an outrage. We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.
STAMFORD, CT
bkreader.com

1,200 Kids in Canarsie, East Flatbush Just Received $1000 in College Funds to Combat Racial Wealth Gap

The Mayor’s Office of Equity, the NYC Department of Education, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, and Brooklyn Community Foundation, celebrated together with families, students, school leaders, the Gray Foundation and NYC Kids RISE today at P.S. 276 in Canarsie. The organizations announced that 1,200 first graders in East Flatbush...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall

A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
BRONX, NY

