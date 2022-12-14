Read full article on original website
Gentlespiritwolf
1d ago
Prayers for those who love this man and prayers for the officers who will remember and live with this for as long as they're on this earth. Taking a life for any reason, even saving your own, that of a loved one, or that that one a stranger is something that one never forgets. Soldiers and police officers alike live with these kinds of things. That's probably part of why their suicide rate is so high! Good bless all the good ones!
Madison County sheriff, Huntsville police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Madison County authorities are looking for a man in connection with several business robberies. The sheriff’s office Friday released an image of the man, whom they are looking for in connection with Huntsville police. Investigators say they are looking for help in identifying and locating the man, who they...
Man charged with reckless murder in fiery Birmingham crash that left 1 dead
A suspect has been charged in a fiery November crash in Birmingham that left a 59-year-old man dead. Carlos Maurice Caldwell, 22, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Paul Everett Jordan. Charging documents against Caldwell state he was speeding and/or street racing when he struck Jordan’s vehicle....
ABC 33/40 News
Fatal shooting of two men at East Lake gas station ruled 'justifiable'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The fatal shooting of two men at an Eastlake gas station last week was ruled justifiable by authorities. The Birmingham Police Department said Tobias Mckinstry and Timmeric Bryant were killed Thursday, December 8 in the 8300 Block of 1st Avenue North. Police said the preliminary...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
MCSO: Woman beat corrections officer, shouted she ‘was not going back to jail’
One woman is facing several charges after authorities say she assaulted a Corrections Officer, this while on a court order for an altercation at the Community Corrections Office.
WAAY-TV
Albertville man found intoxicated in damaged truck now charged with breaking into it
An Albertville man is facing several charges after police say he was found intoxicated inside a truck Tuesday. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Crossville Police Department were dispatched to an address on DeKalb County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community after someone reported a man possibly trying to steal a vehicle.
Arrest made after motorist shot on I-65 in Vestavia Hills during suspected road rage incident
A person was shot this morning on Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills, and authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the incident.. Police responded about 7 a.m. to a call of a person shot on I-65 northbound near the U.S. 31 exit leading to Hoover and Vestavia Hills. Capt....
1 injured after being shot with a BB gun in Huntsville, police say
Sgt. Rosalind White tells News 19 that the victim is being "uncooperative" at this time, adding that police are unaware of where the actual shooting took place.
April shooting death of Bessemer man in Birmingham remains unsolved 8 months later; police seek information
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the April shooting death of a Bessemer man in Birmingham. Jonathan Edmond, 30, was killed April 30 on the city’s west side. Birmingham police were dispatched about 11:20 a.m. that Saturday to the 700 block of New Hill Avenue...
WAAY-TV
Madison County drug investigation leads to Tennessee storage unit with 600 pounds of pot inside
A drug trafficking case recently brought Madison County sheriff's deputies across state lines to Lincoln County, Tennessee, where teamwork and a strong nose uncovered more than 600 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau...
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WAAY-TV
Mexican cartel behind rise in drug calls in Morgan County, sheriff's office says
Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County, is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019. The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County...
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 12 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025 December 13 unauthorized use of motor...
61-year-old ID’d as man found dead in burning vacant Fairfield house
Authorities have released the name of man who was found dead Tuesday inside a burning abandoned house in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Edmond Willis Carter. He was 61. Fairfield firefighters and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to the...
Indiana man arrested in connection with obscene pics sent to Alabama teen
A 19-year-old Evansville, Ind. man is in the Limestone County jail after authorities say he sent obscene pictures to an Alabama teen via social media. Athens police say Tristan Martin Doty was arrested Thursday. According to authorities, a 13-year-old girl told her parents that she had received the pictures through...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man shot while confronting multiple people in suspected car burglaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was shot at multiple times on Sunday, December 11, when he tried to stop suspected car burglaries in his neighborhood. Ethan Lann is an Army veteran living in the Forrest Park Neighborhood of Birmingham. “It was around 4:10 a.m. - came down this...
