An arena best known for being the long-time home of the Edmonton Oilers may be headed for demolition, following a city council vote in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The former Northlands Coliseum (later known as Rexall Place and Skyreach Centre) last hosted a hockey game in 2016. According to local media reports, in its underutilized state it costs the city’s government more than CA$1 million ($740,000) per year to maintain.

