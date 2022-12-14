Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Sully Says: "Funny Way to Score, But A Goal is a Goal"
The Penguins started off their two-game road trip with a win in Florida on Thursday. Pittsburgh's 4-2 victory over the Panthers was their seventh straight win, and sixth straight road win. Dating back to Nov. 9, the Penguins have points in 16 of their last 18 games, going 14-2-2 over that span.
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
cdrecycler.com
Hockey arena facing demolition in Canada
An arena best known for being the long-time home of the Edmonton Oilers may be headed for demolition, following a city council vote in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The former Northlands Coliseum (later known as Rexall Place and Skyreach Centre) last hosted a hockey game in 2016. According to local media reports, in its underutilized state it costs the city’s government more than CA$1 million ($740,000) per year to maintain.
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
NHL
Stars rally in 3rd period, cool off Ovechkin, Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin remained at 800 NHL goals when the Washington Capitals' five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin, who entered with a four-game goal streak, still trails Gordie Howe (801) by one for second on the...
NHL
Caps Come Home After Ovechkin Heroics
On Tuesday night in Chicago, Alex Ovechkin's 29th career hat trick lifted him to the 800-goal plateau, making him just the third player in NHL history to achieve that milestone. Now, the Caps' captain needs just one more goal to tie the legendary Gordie Howe (801) for second place on the NHL's all-time goal ledger.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
Ovechkin stat pack: Road to 800 goals
Mr. Hockey, The Great One, and now, The Great Eight. For nearly 14 years, Gordie Howe held his place as the only player in NHL history with 800 regular-season goals. For almost 29 years more, it was only Howe and Wayne Gretzky. That changed Tuesday, when Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored goal No. 800 against Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek to join the League's most exclusive goals list.
NHL
Jakub Vrana returns to Red Wings practice on Friday
On Friday morning, the National Hockey League announced that the Detroit Red Wings forward, who entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Oct. 19., returned to available status and entered the follow-up care phase of the joint program. "It felt awesome," said Vrana, who skated with a non-contact...
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin Brindley likes to think of himself as the best chess player on the ice. "Being...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Palmieri game-time decision for Islanders against Coyotes
Larkin game-time decision for Red Wings vs. Senators; DeAngelo of Flyers placed on non-roster status. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Islanders. Kyle Palmieri could return when the Islanders visit the Arizona Coyotes...
NHL
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
Ovechkin's son updates his goal counter before Capitals game on Thursday
4-year-old gets help from mom, Washington mascot Slapshot, puts smile on dad's face. Capitals fans salute Alex Ovechkin for reaching the 800-goal milestone, including his son Sergei unveiling a goal counter in Capital One Arena. 00:49 •. Sergei Ovechkin had a great assist at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Alex...
Comments / 0