Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Lowcate Takes The “Leap High” Collection Outdoors
The Nike ACG Lowcate doesn’t boast the design catalo of other propositions under the All Conditions Gear umbrella, but it’s quickly and quietly gained a loyal fanbase due to its aesthetic, performance, and price. Recently, the silhouette emerged in one of its most animated ensembles yet, featuring the...
Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
hypebeast.com
RTA's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is a Mix of the Weird and Wonderful
RTA has just presented its new Pre-Fall collection for 2023. Following the appointment of the brand’s new Creative Director, Robert Liptak — who’s CV shows experience at Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent, and, most recently, Tom Ford — RTA’s new collection shows a combination of denim and leather, while its contemporary outlook also leans into elements of streetwear through dark color palettes and boxy silhouettes.
From Street Style to Jacquemus, Raffia Reigns
Jane Birkin was one of the first adaptors of the basket bag, which returned to popularity during the spring 2021 season when brands like The Row and JW Anderson showed rattan totes on the runways, and street stylers made Loewe’s straw tote the It bag of the summer. Simon Porte Jacquemus has returned to the theme and made hay with it at his raffia-themed spring 2023 show. Scroll through for the best raffia bags in street style, and check out Street Style Trend Tracker to catch up on all the trends before the holidays.
Valentino Launches a New Sustainable Fashion Initiative, “Valentino Sleeping Stock”
In the heart of Paris, among the narrow streets of the Sentier district is the Tissu Market fabric store. Not too far away, on the Rue St. Honoré, stands the Valentino boutique with its colorful windows—which are now switched off after 10 in the evening in accordance with their sustainable initiatives. Since September of 2021, the maison and the venerable fabric store have been working together in search of more responsible ways of operating. Now, they’re unveiling their newest collaboration, titled Valentino Sleeping Stock.
Lily Collins Sports One of Her Best French Girl Looks Yet
While playing the all-American Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, Lily Collins often delivers wild takes on classic French style—including bright red berets and bold trench coats. Ahead of its season three premiere, Collins made an appearance on Good Morning America in New York City this morning, and she sported one of her best French-inspired looks yet off the screen. How so? She leaned into classic tailoring, a decidedly more subdued approach to French dressing than her TV character takes.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
Gwyneth Paltrow Makes the LBD Look Cozy for Christmas
Festive season is officially here. With an abundance of events to attend, it’s time to get your most glamorous pieces out from the back of your wardrobes. There’s no better way to celebrate in style than wearing a go-to little black dress—especially if it’s a cozy one.
Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Denim Jeans Are on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Similar to white T-shirts, tote bags, and cashmere sweaters, women’s jeans remain a significant part of women’s wardrobes. Even supermodels like Gigi Hadid don jeans when not strutting down the runway clad in designer clothes. Lucky for you, Hadid’s favorite denim brand, Ética, has many styles — baggy jeans, high-waisted jeans, straight-leg jeans — on sale today for up to 64% off at Nordstrom.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock &...
Snuggle Up in 32 of the Season’s Best Shearling Boots
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Like any winter wardrobe essential, shearling boots are equally as stylish as they are practical. They’re also the perfect foundation for building the ultimate après ski look, whether you plan on hitting the slopes or not. It goes without mentioning that the Ugg craze is still in full swing, and luckily, there are pairs in classic chestnut and black to snag (while you still can, of course). The Ugg fan base reaches far and wide—from the cool girl you see on the street styling her boots with a cozy knitwear set to celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.
