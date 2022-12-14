Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Gisele Bündchen Brings Goddess Style to the Red Carpet
Cast your mind back to the cover of British Vogue’s June 2022 issue, which featured a radiant Gisele Bündchen. The image read: goddess energy. The Brazilian supermodel embodied the same spirit at a recent event in Sāo Paulo, swathed in a gold lamé gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço.
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
Kane Brown Creates a Rue21 Collection
Singer Kane Brown grew up in the rural South wearing Rue21 clothes and has continued to wear the brand on his rise to stardom. Now the popular genre-bending singer has strengthened his connection with Rue21 by collaborating on a limited-edition collection.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said. “But I had enough that I could afford Rue21, and their clothes were cool.” The collection, which started selling at Rue21 stores and...
Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
wmagazine.com
A Jewelry Collection That Defies Gravity
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In 2007, when Gaia Repossi became the Creative Director of...
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Lowcate Takes The “Leap High” Collection Outdoors
The Nike ACG Lowcate doesn’t boast the design catalo of other propositions under the All Conditions Gear umbrella, but it’s quickly and quietly gained a loyal fanbase due to its aesthetic, performance, and price. Recently, the silhouette emerged in one of its most animated ensembles yet, featuring the...
Revisit Isabella Blow’s Cotswolds Home—And the Eccentric Objects Within It
“Issie loathed casual,” Detmar Blow, husband of the late Isabella Blow, tells Vogue. “She liked people to make an effort.” Hilles House, their home in the Cotswolds, embodies that very maximalist ethos: The walls are covered in centuries-old paintings, images from fashion shoots by Steven Meisel, and even a Botticelli-inspired William Morris tapestry that houseguest Alexander McQueen once claimed that he grabbed off the hooks, stuffed into his suitcase, and smuggled back to London. (It was a prank—albeit a convincing one: “Everyone freaked out,” Blow’s niece, Harriet Verney, recalls.)
hypebeast.com
RTA's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is a Mix of the Weird and Wonderful
RTA has just presented its new Pre-Fall collection for 2023. Following the appointment of the brand’s new Creative Director, Robert Liptak — who’s CV shows experience at Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent, and, most recently, Tom Ford — RTA’s new collection shows a combination of denim and leather, while its contemporary outlook also leans into elements of streetwear through dark color palettes and boxy silhouettes.
Calling All Cool-Girl Skiers: Khaite Just Dropped an Après-Ski Collection
What does a downtown cool girl wear to hit the slopes? As of today, there’s really just one answer: Khaite’s newly launched après-ski capsule. And even if you don’t ski (or perhaps you prefer to simply après), the collection of sophisticated styles doesn’t require a mountain, an upcoming ski trip, or any skiing experience for that matter to enjoy.
From Street Style to Jacquemus, Raffia Reigns
Jane Birkin was one of the first adaptors of the basket bag, which returned to popularity during the spring 2021 season when brands like The Row and JW Anderson showed rattan totes on the runways, and street stylers made Loewe’s straw tote the It bag of the summer. Simon Porte Jacquemus has returned to the theme and made hay with it at his raffia-themed spring 2023 show. Scroll through for the best raffia bags in street style, and check out Street Style Trend Tracker to catch up on all the trends before the holidays.
The Best Backstage Photos From the Jacquemus Spring 2023 Show in Paris
For Simon Porte Jacquemus’s last show of the year, he returned to the Paris to showcase a spring 2023 collection he titled Le Raphia. Models, including Irina Shayk and Vittoria Cerreti, strutted amongst the raining raffia in an array of raffia accessories, including flower-shaped earrings, handbags, and hats in sunny yellows and apricot oranges, as VIPS like Blackpink’s Jennie, Vincent Cassel, and Tina Kunakey watched from the front row. Scroll through Acielle Tanbetova’s best backstage photos from the Jacquemus spring 2023 ready-to-wear show here.
What Sold in 2022: The Year of Valentino Pink, Rick Owens, Tote Bags, the ’90s, and Barely There Dressing
What Sold in 2022? Well, if the verdicts of the following six retailers from around the world are anything to go by, you likely went out, a lot, you dressed up, you got a leg up (heels are on the rise, again) and you timewarped back to the ’90s, complete with Gaultier, Mugler, Blumarine, vintage Gucci, and Diesel; Glenn Martens’s reimagining of the playfully poppish Italian jeans label has ticked the boxes for an awful lot of you.
sneakernews.com
The Vans x Sci-Fi Fantasy Collection Invokes 90’s Nostalgia
Two years removed from their last collaborative effort, Sci-Fi Fantasy owner and renowned skateboarder Jerry Hsu has teamed up with the California-based action sports brand for a second coming of his obscure nostalgic imprint onto the board riding sneaker community. Commemorating the storied 30th anniversary of the iconic Half Cab,...
When Is a Flannel Shirt Not a Flannel Shirt?—And Other Existential Questions of 2022
There was a shift this year in the world of luxury fashion that seems to have gone unreported: Namely, the eye has become an unreliable narrator in a predominantly “visual” industry. Things are literally not what they seem to be. Designers have many ways of playing with perception—cut...
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
It’s Raining Menswear: Runway Returns, Notable Debuts Fill January Calendar
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The return of Gucci and Saint Laurent to Milan, Martine Rose at Pitti, and Emily (Bode) in Paris: January’s menswear schedules are jostling with standouts and surprises. The season will kick off on 10 January at trade show Pitti in...
Sabrina Imbler’s Debut Book of Essays Is a Dizzyingly Beautiful Ode to Life in All Its Forms
As a perennially poor science student who still has regular stress dreams about receiving a D in tenth-grade chemistry (a true story that my psyche is for some reason intent on reliving), I never thought I’d be drawn to a book of essays about biology—but in truth, Defector writer Sabrina Imbler’s debut collection, How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, is so much more than that. In it, Imbler delves deep into the knowledge base behind mother octopuses’ feeding habits and Chinese sturgeons’ migration routes, but they also use science as a tool to tell their own story about navigating life as a queer, mixed-race millennial writer in a way that’s as satisfying as it is curiosity-provoking.
