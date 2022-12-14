Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
First loss of season is by one point
Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-61 non-district boys varsity basketball win of the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite placing...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Otterbots to host 2023 Patrick & Henry Community College baseball season
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots will host the entire 2023 Patrick and Henry baseball season. The Patriots will play 28 games at the Otterbots stadium as their home field in Martinsville undergoes renovations. Their season begins February 5 and ends April 23. The Otterbots will then begin their...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Tight end Nick Gallo to return in 2023
The Virginia Tech Hokies received some good news Wednesday night when senior tight end Nick Gallo took to Twitter to announce he was returning to Blacksburg for 2023. I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Virginia Tech for the 2023 season. There is still much more I want to accomplish personally and as a team. I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates and pursue our goals for this upcoming season. This Is Home. Thank you Hokie Nation@ Let’s Go!
Five-star weekend drives OT Uber Ajongo to flip commitment to Wake Forest
A whirlwind of a weekend turned Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) offensive tackle Uber Ajongo's entire college recruitment upside down, and led down the road of pledging his commitment to Wake Forest. "The official visit didn't get set up until last Thursday," said Ajongo to Demon Deacon Digest. Coach (Nick) Tabacca...
North Wilkesboro update on construction before NASCAR All-Star race
N. Wilkesboro, NC — NASCAR is in the midst of the offseason — but the race is on at North Wilkesboro Speedway to bring the historic track into the 21st century.Preparations are underway for next year’s NASCAR all-star race…..Crews made the announcement about that race back in September.Press boxes are being reconstructed… and the back […]
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
Rally Ride will be held in support of Kierra Jackson
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As the investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death continues, a local organization plans to show its support in a rather unique way. 304 Takeover, a truck-based car club, is holding a Rally Ride through the streets of Princeton on Thursday, December 15th, starting at 5 in the evening. The rally will lap […]
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll Library celebrates 40th year
The same guestbook that was used for the Carroll County Public Library’s 20th anniversary was used for patrons to sign for the 40th anniversary on Friday in Hillsville. From left: Laura Riedel and her children, Azariah, Amos and Penelope, are more than happy to check out the free goodies on hand Friday at the Carroll County Public Library for its 40th anniversary celebration.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead. A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson. Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Princeton Senior High […]
WSET
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
pmg-va.com
Papa Johns comes to Galax
A Papa Johns pizza restaurant is opening in Galax on Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m., according to Shenandoah Valley Pizza Inc. franchisee owner Mike Phelps. Phelps and his business partner, Dean Danas, were on hand this week as work was being done to get the store ready to open. The...
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WDBJ7.com
SWVA Biochar expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - SWVA Biochar is investing $2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 15 jobs. The company will make updates to its facility located at 209 Sams Road...
WSLS
New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
Southern Regional Jail reports 13th death so far this year
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA News) By Annie Moore – Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A...
WSLS
MOWW donates gifts to veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center
SALEM, Va. – A four-decade-long tradition continued at the Salem VA Medical Center on Thursday. The Virginia Piedmont chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars donated gifts, coats, and clothes to veterans at the hospital. This year, the group was able to fundraise over $4,000. “Well, it’s...
