ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

First loss of season is by one point

Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-61 non-district boys varsity basketball win of the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite placing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Tight end Nick Gallo to return in 2023

The Virginia Tech Hokies received some good news Wednesday night when senior tight end Nick Gallo took to Twitter to announce he was returning to Blacksburg for 2023. I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Virginia Tech for the 2023 season. There is still much more I want to accomplish personally and as a team. I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates and pursue our goals for this upcoming season. This Is Home. Thank you Hokie Nation@ Let’s Go!
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

North Wilkesboro update on construction before NASCAR All-Star race

N. Wilkesboro, NC — NASCAR is in the midst of the offseason — but the race is on at North Wilkesboro Speedway to bring the historic track into the 21st century.Preparations are underway for next year’s NASCAR all-star race…..Crews made the announcement about that race back in September.Press boxes are being reconstructed… and the back […]
WILKESBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Rally Ride will be held in support of Kierra Jackson

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As the investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death continues, a local organization plans to show its support in a rather unique way. 304 Takeover, a truck-based car club, is holding a Rally Ride through the streets of Princeton on Thursday, December 15th, starting at 5 in the evening. The rally will lap […]
PRINCETON, WV
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll Library celebrates 40th year

The same guestbook that was used for the Carroll County Public Library’s 20th anniversary was used for patrons to sign for the 40th anniversary on Friday in Hillsville. From left: Laura Riedel and her children, Azariah, Amos and Penelope, are more than happy to check out the free goodies on hand Friday at the Carroll County Public Library for its 40th anniversary celebration.
HILLSVILLE, VA
630 WMAL

Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead. A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson. Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Princeton Senior High […]
PRINCETON, WV
WSET

Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
pmg-va.com

Papa Johns comes to Galax

A Papa Johns pizza restaurant is opening in Galax on Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m., according to Shenandoah Valley Pizza Inc. franchisee owner Mike Phelps. Phelps and his business partner, Dean Danas, were on hand this week as work was being done to get the store ready to open. The...
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

SWVA Biochar expanding operation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - SWVA Biochar is investing $2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 15 jobs. The company will make updates to its facility located at 209 Sams Road...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

MOWW donates gifts to veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – A four-decade-long tradition continued at the Salem VA Medical Center on Thursday. The Virginia Piedmont chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars donated gifts, coats, and clothes to veterans at the hospital. This year, the group was able to fundraise over $4,000. “Well, it’s...
SALEM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy