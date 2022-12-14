The Virginia Tech Hokies received some good news Wednesday night when senior tight end Nick Gallo took to Twitter to announce he was returning to Blacksburg for 2023. I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Virginia Tech for the 2023 season. There is still much more I want to accomplish personally and as a team. I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates and pursue our goals for this upcoming season. This Is Home. Thank you Hokie Nation@ Let’s Go!

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO