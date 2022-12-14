Read full article on original website
Related
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
msn.com
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban
Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
Elon Musk Responds to Elton John Leaving Twitter Over Misinformation Claims
John tweeted on Friday that since he's always sought to "use music to bring people together," he's leaving Twitter due to its divisive nature.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk's joke about putting the cocaine back in Coca-Cola has been framed and hung in the lobby at Twitter's HQ, staffer says
Musk joked in April about putting cocaine back in Coke soon after he initially agreed to buy Twitter.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk fans unite on Twitter in pretending to have never heard of world-famous movie star Jim Carrey
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, many prominent accounts have been gradually leaving the service in favor of rivals like Hive and Mastodon. The latest and greatest of these is comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his ’90s hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and, to younger audiences, Dr. Robotnik from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'
Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
Hate Elon Musk all you want, but he's got one management trick that every boss should emulate
Musk is right: Managers have become alarmingly distanced from average workers. They should be able to do the same work as the employees they manage.
Comments / 0