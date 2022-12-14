ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Agawam girls basketball escapes Whip City with 34-32 win over Westfield

WESTFIELD – Two games into the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, Westfield is still seeking its first win. Agawam survived a topsy-turvy battle with Westfield on Thursday night, escaping the Whip City with a narrow 34-32 victory. It was a low-scoring affair highlighted by a 10-point effort from Brownies’ Stefanee Phillips. Alexus Sanchez also scored a team-high 10 points for the Bombers.
MassLive.com

The Westfield News Scoreboard: Westfield boys swim team overcome odds to post a perfect start

NORTHAMPTON - The Westfield boys swim team enjoyed a very strong meet again, winning for the second straight meet to begin the season with a 92-68 win over Northampton on December 13 at JFK Middle School. The Bombers received several strong swims from Jaden Noel, Logan Szenda, Brady LePage, Zach Ellis, and Anton Bonacci. The most exciting races were the medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay with Tighe Smith holding off very strong anchor legs, and the 100 breaststroke where Szenda storming back on the last lap to out touch his opponent with a strong time of 1:06.17.
theyankeexpress.com

Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career

Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
MassLive.com

Way Finders’ City of Homes initiative in Springfield gets $2M grant from MassMutual Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual Foundation on Friday gave housing agency Way Finders $2 million to help fund a pilot of its City of Homes initiative. City of Homes — funded as well with $500,000 from the state through the city and $300,000 from Baystate Health — will allow Way Finders to bid on and acquire blighted, single-family homes in the North End and Mason Square neighborhoods from city receivership or city tax auctions, said Keith Fairey, president and CEO of Way Finders.
MassLive.com

Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
wgbh.org

First graduate of groundbreaking post-conviction program gets a chance at redemption

In September 2021, Carlton Ford was led into Springfield District Court in handcuffs. He had just spent 18 months in jail after police found him sleeping in his car with a loaded gun. He could have pleaded guilty and accepted the felony, walking out of the court on time served. Instead, Ford chose a more arduous path that isn’t open to most young men incarcerated in the United States.
MassLive.com

