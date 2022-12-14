Read full article on original website
Agawam girls basketball escapes Whip City with 34-32 win over Westfield
WESTFIELD – Two games into the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, Westfield is still seeking its first win. Agawam survived a topsy-turvy battle with Westfield on Thursday night, escaping the Whip City with a narrow 34-32 victory. It was a low-scoring affair highlighted by a 10-point effort from Brownies’ Stefanee Phillips. Alexus Sanchez also scored a team-high 10 points for the Bombers.
Agawam girls basketball narrowly defeats Westfield on the road, 34-32
WESTFIELD – The Agawam girl’s basketball team topped Westfield, 34-32, after a battle to the finish on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Westfield boys swim team overcome odds to post a perfect start
NORTHAMPTON - The Westfield boys swim team enjoyed a very strong meet again, winning for the second straight meet to begin the season with a 92-68 win over Northampton on December 13 at JFK Middle School. The Bombers received several strong swims from Jaden Noel, Logan Szenda, Brady LePage, Zach Ellis, and Anton Bonacci. The most exciting races were the medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay with Tighe Smith holding off very strong anchor legs, and the 100 breaststroke where Szenda storming back on the last lap to out touch his opponent with a strong time of 1:06.17.
5 former Springfield Central football players to compete in ACC next year: ‘We are excited for each other’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass spent the last four years trying to block his teammate, defensive end Josiah Griffin, in practice.
Springfield Central football underclassmen ready to compete at U.S. Army combine: ‘It’ll only get me better”
FRISCO, T.X. — Players on the Springfield Central football team are used to treating practices like a game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
What scouts say about Central QB Will Watson: ‘He’s a video game’
FRISCO, Texas — After Joe Beauregard watched Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s highlight tape, he sent it to his supervisor, Noel Mazzone.
Chicopee Public Schools to use electronic ticketing for basketball games after Thanksgiving incident
Chicopee Public Schools will begin using electronic ticketing to get into basketball games for increased security and safety after an incident on Thanksgiving.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
U.S. Army Bowl: Springfield Central players, Massachusetts youth team to compete in Texas football showcase
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Some of the best young football players in Massachusetts are going down to Texas this week to compete in a week’s long event put on by the the U.S. Army Bowl.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career
Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
Westfield Technical Academy breaks ground on house project with nonprofit’s aid
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Technical Academy groundbreaking on Dec. 13 was not only for a new single-family home on 64 Mill St. to be built by students, but also on a new way of doing business for the school. Construction technology instructor Matthew Gomes said the speculative house will...
Way Finders’ City of Homes initiative in Springfield gets $2M grant from MassMutual Foundation
SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual Foundation on Friday gave housing agency Way Finders $2 million to help fund a pilot of its City of Homes initiative. City of Homes — funded as well with $500,000 from the state through the city and $300,000 from Baystate Health — will allow Way Finders to bid on and acquire blighted, single-family homes in the North End and Mason Square neighborhoods from city receivership or city tax auctions, said Keith Fairey, president and CEO of Way Finders.
West Springfield woman, 27, dead in Charlton crash on Mass. Pike
A 27-year-old West Springfield woman died Wednesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike when her car collided with a vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane in Charlton, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said the woman was traveling in the breakdown lane at the time, though troopers are still...
In Your Neighborhood: Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Barkhamsted Elementary School
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the students at Barkhamsted Elementary School. They talked about the different types of weather we experience in Connecticut, including snowstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. But the number one question was–“will we see snow for Christmas?”
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham
Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.
First graduate of groundbreaking post-conviction program gets a chance at redemption
In September 2021, Carlton Ford was led into Springfield District Court in handcuffs. He had just spent 18 months in jail after police found him sleeping in his car with a loaded gun. He could have pleaded guilty and accepted the felony, walking out of the court on time served. Instead, Ford chose a more arduous path that isn’t open to most young men incarcerated in the United States.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
