NORTHAMPTON - The Westfield boys swim team enjoyed a very strong meet again, winning for the second straight meet to begin the season with a 92-68 win over Northampton on December 13 at JFK Middle School. The Bombers received several strong swims from Jaden Noel, Logan Szenda, Brady LePage, Zach Ellis, and Anton Bonacci. The most exciting races were the medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay with Tighe Smith holding off very strong anchor legs, and the 100 breaststroke where Szenda storming back on the last lap to out touch his opponent with a strong time of 1:06.17.

