WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
WIS-TV
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter police investigate fatal shooting
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. Investigators say they received a report of shots fired in the Warren St. area, about 20 minutes later officers say they were called to Prisma Health Toumey. Police say Clifton Singletary,...
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
abccolumbia.com
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
WRDW-TV
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
abccolumbia.com
Gas leak repaired following car crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday. It happened at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Beltline. Columbia Police say the passengers in the crash were taken to a hospital and an officer who...
Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
Murder Suspect Arrested after Standoff in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety […]
abcnews4.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for theft suspect
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
Hearing to bring Orangeburg father charged with murder back to SC set for next month
DANVILLE, Va. — The South Carolina man charged with killing the mother of his child and then taking their little girl out of state will have an extradition hearing next month. Court records show Antar Jeter, 47, made an appearance before a judge Tuesday in Danville, Virginia, where he...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff:Newberry County student hospitalized after taking classmate’s marijuana edible
NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — A South Carolina teen faces charges in two counties after Deputies say they gave a classmate a marijuana edible that caused a bad reaction. Deputies say it happened earlier this week at Newberry Alternative School. “She became more and more incoherent and unstable until she...
Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
wfxg.com
3 Richmond County Deputies arrested following GBI investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Three Richmond County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested following an investigation by the GBI into an officer-involved shooting. According to the GBI, Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25, and Robert Wilson, 45, face various charges in relation to the incident. FOX54 first told you about the...
