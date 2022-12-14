ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
CHARLESTON, SC
Man, woman arrested in Thanksgiving Day shooting

South Congaree, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the South Congaree Police Department an argument over the phone lead to a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Investigators say Jakqui Stewart and Lela Sampson are both charged with attempted murder for firing rounds into a home off of Ramblin Rd.
‘Redwood Materials’ to bring largest investment in S.C. history

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday the Governor’s Office announced the largest economic investment in the state’s history. Officials say Redwood Materials is setting up shop in Berkeley County investing three and a half billion dollars and creating 15-hundred new jobs. Redwood is a producer of battery components...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SC Education Lottery: Two big winners won $200,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people in the Palmetto State have earned extra Christmas cash!. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery a player from Irmo won $200,000 on a $5 scratch off ticket at the C Mart on Dutch Fork Road in Ballentine. Another person also won $200,000 on...
MARION, SC
Saluda River Basin Council membership application deadline extended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadline to apply for Saluda River Basin Council (RBC) membership to Jan. 3, 2023. Council members are responsible for developing a River Basin Plan in their respective basin. The plan will evaluate existing water supplies and address whether the supply can meet future demand.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...
SC workers to see less state taxes withheld in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents will see less state taxes withheld from their 2023 paychecks, according to the SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR). The update comes as the result of changes in the state Withholding Tax Tables after the Comprehensive Tax Cut Act of 2022 was passed in the summer by state lawmakers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Dr. Crystal Stapleton elected chair by State Board of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dr. Crystal “Crissie” Stapleton was sworn in as State Board of Education (SBE) chair by outgoing chair Alan Walters during a board meeting on Dec. 13. The SBE also elected Dr. David O’Shields as chair-elect. Dr. Stapleton previously served as a representative for...
FDA authorizes Covid-19 booster for children six-months-old and up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the bivalent Covid-19 booster shot for children ages six months to five-years-old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the booster as well, available through Moderna and Pfizer. According to Immunization Medical Director for SC...
USDA awards SC businesses $25 million to expand clean energy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding over $25 million in loans and grants to four rural South Carolina businesses. The funds are to expand access to clean energy, lower energy costs, and combat climate change. House Enterprises Inc. in Hardeeville and Bluffton, Hyman Paper Co...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

