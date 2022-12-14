Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What This Top University Recommends For Managing Stress
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday Tradition
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled 'Accidental' Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The Lighthouse's Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the Year
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York City
AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
Man, woman arrested in Thanksgiving Day shooting
South Congaree, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the South Congaree Police Department an argument over the phone lead to a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Investigators say Jakqui Stewart and Lela Sampson are both charged with attempted murder for firing rounds into a home off of Ramblin Rd.
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
‘Redwood Materials’ to bring largest investment in S.C. history
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday the Governor’s Office announced the largest economic investment in the state’s history. Officials say Redwood Materials is setting up shop in Berkeley County investing three and a half billion dollars and creating 15-hundred new jobs. Redwood is a producer of battery components...
State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
Dept. of Employment and Workforce: SC unemployment rate 3.3% in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says there were more than 5,000 fewer people working in South Carolina in November than October. That being said, there are still nearly 10,000 more people working in the state than at the same time last year. Officials say...
SC Education Lottery: Two big winners won $200,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people in the Palmetto State have earned extra Christmas cash!. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery a player from Irmo won $200,000 on a $5 scratch off ticket at the C Mart on Dutch Fork Road in Ballentine. Another person also won $200,000 on...
Saluda River Basin Council membership application deadline extended
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadline to apply for Saluda River Basin Council (RBC) membership to Jan. 3, 2023. Council members are responsible for developing a River Basin Plan in their respective basin. The plan will evaluate existing water supplies and address whether the supply can meet future demand.
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...
SC workers to see less state taxes withheld in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents will see less state taxes withheld from their 2023 paychecks, according to the SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR). The update comes as the result of changes in the state Withholding Tax Tables after the Comprehensive Tax Cut Act of 2022 was passed in the summer by state lawmakers.
Dr. Crystal Stapleton elected chair by State Board of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dr. Crystal “Crissie” Stapleton was sworn in as State Board of Education (SBE) chair by outgoing chair Alan Walters during a board meeting on Dec. 13. The SBE also elected Dr. David O’Shields as chair-elect. Dr. Stapleton previously served as a representative for...
FDA authorizes Covid-19 booster for children six-months-old and up
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the bivalent Covid-19 booster shot for children ages six months to five-years-old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the booster as well, available through Moderna and Pfizer. According to Immunization Medical Director for SC...
USDA awards SC businesses $25 million to expand clean energy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding over $25 million in loans and grants to four rural South Carolina businesses. The funds are to expand access to clean energy, lower energy costs, and combat climate change. House Enterprises Inc. in Hardeeville and Bluffton, Hyman Paper Co...
