Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha’s Hope Council is on the move

The mission of the Hope Council is to reduce the impact of alcohol and other drug abuse in our community by providing education, prevention, intervention and referral services. The Hope Council, a Kenosha agency that has been providing assessments and other services for people struggling with substance use disorders for...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Holiday traditions at Kenosha’s Winter Holiday HarborMarket

Andrea Forgianni is the Executive Director of the Kenosha HarborMarket, which was founded in 2003. Holidays are about traditions — traditions that change and grow. And, what fun it is when we begin to make new memories with our families and friends that become traditions!. One of many traditions...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: The Boxer Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St, is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
OAK CREEK, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s just like coming home’

WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
KENOSHA, WI
wgtd.org

Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission

(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
kenosha.com

Celebratory comeback: Return of Goodfellows’ annual fundraising dinner ‘an enormous success’

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI

