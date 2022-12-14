Begin the wedding planning for Blake O'Donnell! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement via Instagram on Monday. "last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned a photo of Blake down on one knee in the aisle of a Broadway theater. The group was there to see The Phantom of the Opera.

11 HOURS AGO