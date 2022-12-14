ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views

42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
luxesource.com

East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home

For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
KTAR.com

After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition

PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s

The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ

