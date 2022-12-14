Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
'Seusspicious' passenger, hippo swallows toddler, big hats: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
To a Grinchy-looking passenger in the HOV lane to a hippo partially swallowing a toddler, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 10-16 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Traffic has gone to the birds this morning: Owl takes selfie with ADOT traffic cam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We're not seeing much traffic from one roadway camera this morning. Instead, the Arizona Department of Transportation is showing us something much cuter!. This owl decided to get up close and personal with one of the ADOT traffic cameras on Friday morning. We're not sure whooo he thinks he is, but he sure is cute.
After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition
PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s
The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
