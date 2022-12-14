Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
FOX2now.com
Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest
A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police Chief Tracy selected as new police commissioner of St. Louis
--- Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki issued this statement Wednesday afternoon:. “I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I’ll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration.”
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Issues a Statement Regarding the Departure of Chief Tracy for St. Louis
"I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington's crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I'll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration."
Police investigating double homicide in south St. Louis
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.
stlpublicradio.org
With expansion, St. Louis nonprofit continues to open doors for HIV/AIDS clients
Founded in 1988, the nonprofit Doorways has spent decades connecting people living with HIV/AIDS with housing. However, for much of its existence, the nonprofit resorted to placing clients in emergency or “flex” housing by renting rooms in motels and boarding houses until permanent housing could be found. But...
In a city plagued by gun violence, this man turns ammunition into art
East St. Louis, Illinois — As a child, Mykael Ash enjoyed picking up seashells near the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His grandfather lives there, so trips to the beach were a regular part of life. "It's peaceful energy," Ash said. "Especially when you put that seashell to your ear." At...
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Nonprofit Doorways expands housing for HIV/AIDS clients in St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The nonprofit Doorways, which connects people living with HIV/AIDS with housing, is celebrating its expansion on a brand-new $40 million campus in JeffVanDerLou.
Jury sides with police in civil suit against protester for 2017 arrest
A federal jury ruled Thursday in favor of three St. Louis police officers who were sued by a protester who claimed they used excessive force.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
stlpublicradio.org
5 area groups receive $16,000 grants to help St. Louisans heal from gun violence
The St. Louis Regional Racial Healing + Justice Fund awarded $16,000 grants to five St. Louis-area organizations to help students and the community recover from the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. The fund’s community governance board issued crisis...
Prosecutor in Lamar Johnson case defends his actions
The former prosecutor who sent Lamar Johnson to prison nearly 28 years ago defended his actions Wednesday, including his use of testimony from a jailhouse snitch.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Superintendent Kelvin Adams reflects on 14 years leading St. Louis Public Schools
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire this month. Adams has led the district...
stlpublicradio.org
Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year
The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
Fatal two vehicle Bridgeton wreck, west of I-70
SkyFox has arrived in Bridgeton, west of Highway 70. There is what appears like a two-vehicle crash. One car is beat up, while the other appears to be a trash truck partly off the road.
2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired. While the...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
