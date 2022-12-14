ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Aaron Dean Murder Trial Recap

Closing arguments are starting soon in the murder trial for a former Fort Worth police officer accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson. FOX 4's Hanna Battah has a recap of the trial and each side's arguments.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of two federal fugitives with possible ties to North Texas. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped the Cass County Missouri Jail while they were awaiting sentencing on Dec. 5. The...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Third Man Arrested in Murder of 14-year-old

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Gregory Ellison is the third suspect jailed in the shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards. As previously reported, Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot to death in South Dallas home

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX

