Related
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean trial enters punishment phase - Day One Recap
The prosecution and defense both called witnesses to the stand ahead of sentencing for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Dean was found guilty of manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Emotional reactions after former Fort Worth officer's manslaughter verdict
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were several emotional reactions after former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson. After days of emotionally charged testimony, jurors came back on Thursday with a guilty verdict of manslaughter. "We are at...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson
Jurors found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter, but not murder in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Beginning Friday, jurors will begin deciding how much prison time, if any, Dean will be sentenced to.
fox4news.com
Several people may be found in contempt of court for violating gag order in Aaron Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's mayor, a member of the city council, and a lawyer representing Atatiana Jefferson’s family may be found in contempt of court. That's because they may have violated a gag order issued on the case when they remarked on the verdict Thursday. Leading up...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Psychologist said Dean was 'clearly not suitable' to be an officer before FWPD hire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jurors will get the weekend to think about how much jail time, if any, Aaron Dean will spend for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson, On Friday, he entered the courtroom as an inmate for the first time as the punishment phase for the former Fort Worth police officer got underway.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Murder Trial Recap
Closing arguments are starting soon in the murder trial for a former Fort Worth police officer accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson. FOX 4's Hanna Battah has a recap of the trial and each side's arguments.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean trial: What is the difference between murder and manslaughter?
FORT WORTH, Texas - Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was found guilty of manslaughter for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The jury settled on the lesser charge of manslaughter for Dean, rather than murder. Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson in her mother's home on Oct. 12, 2019...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
19-year-old identified as victim in South Dallas shooting, police say
A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the victim in a South Dallas shooting a night earlier, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
fox4news.com
Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of two federal fugitives with possible ties to North Texas. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped the Cass County Missouri Jail while they were awaiting sentencing on Dec. 5. The...
irvingweekly.com
Third Man Arrested in Murder of 14-year-old
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Gregory Ellison is the third suspect jailed in the shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards. As previously reported, Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
fox4news.com
Man shot to death in South Dallas home
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
