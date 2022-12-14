ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson declares more than £1 million in speaking fees since leaving office

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million from speaking engagements since leaving office, it has been revealed.

The former prime minister received more than £750,000 in fees from speaking engagements in America , India and Portugal during November, according to the latest update to the MPs’ register of interests published on Wednesday.

Added to the £276,000 Mr Johnson received for a speech to American insurance brokers in October, it means he has received a total of £1,030,780 in speaking fees since leaving Downing Street on September 6.

The records show Mr Johnson was paid £277,723 by New York-based investment banking firm Centerview Partners for a speech on November 9.

He then received £261,652 from the Hindustan Times for a speech on November 17 and another £215,275 on November 23 from Televisao Independente for speaking at the CNN Global Summit Lisbon.

The entries also declare that the Hindustan Times and Televisao Independente provided Mr Johnson and two members of staff with transport, food and accommodation, while Centerview Partners provided transport and accommodation.

Mr Johnson’s latest entry also shows he and his family have continued to receive accommodation worth £3,500 a month from Conservative donor Lord Bamford and his wife.

