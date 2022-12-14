ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump news - live: Trump teases ‘superhero’ announcement as DeSantis rises in shock 2024 poll

By Oliver O'Connell,Alex Woodward and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
 2 days ago

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing Donald Trump among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

According to the survey of 1,500 respondents, Mr Trump trails his onetime follower by 14 points, and also lags behind him in popularity.

The poll comes as Mr Trump faces a plethora of headaches on the legal front – and it has now emerged that the Trump Organization lost a previously secret trial in 2021, resulting in the company being held in contempt of court. The trial was reportedly held after prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested that the company be punished for “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.

Meanwhile, January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.

Mr Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, and perhaps distract from them. The former president released a bizarre superhero-themed video teasing a “major announcement” was coming on Thursday.

Comments / 280

D D
2d ago

you can't run the country from prison so that puts Trump out and if Americans want a real Republican to be president do not put up Ronnie boy he destroyed Florida in 4 years

Reply(45)
133
William Nipper
2d ago

What is he about to launch a major lawsuit and wants big hyped up fanfare in advance or something? oh wait I bet he’s going to announce his vice presidents pick, not that either one of them will ever see the inside of the White House again

Reply(9)
51
Laura Johnson
1d ago

Wonder if he is about to announce that he is going to run for president as an independent? Taking his brain damaged base with him? Maybe he thinks he can take his pac money and win just to make sure the Republicans won't win. I would not put it past him to try to burn the entire republican party down because they aren't showing him enough loyalty.

Reply(5)
22
